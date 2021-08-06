INEC has announced plans to checkmate security threats on its personnel and facilities during the gubernatorial poll in Abambra state

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman made the statement on Friday, August 6, at a retreat in Nasarawa state

According to him, the commission would deploy technological solutions following the spate of attacks in recent times

Keffi, Nasarawa - Ahead of the November 6, Anambra state governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed plans to deploy a security application.

Daily Trust reports that INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this after opening a retreat in Keffi, Nasarawa state, on Friday, August 6.

According to him, this is in order to checkmate security threats on its personnel and facilities during the guber poll.

Yakubu went on to note that the development of an application was necessary following the spate of arson, vandalism and other forms of attacks targeted at the commission’s facilities, The Guardian added.

The INEC chairman also said that the application would be integrated into the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) to avert or mitigate potential risks or threats to the election.

Anambra 2021: ZLP denies financial deals with individuals over candidates

Earlier, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) denied reaching financial agreements with individuals in connection to the party’s candidate for the Anambra guber poll.

A statement by ZLP national secretary, Comrade Yahaya Makama on Monday, July 26, in Abuja stated that the party never received any payment from anyone as being falsely suggested.

News had filtered in earlier that the national chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu, reached an agreement with an unnamed candidate after allegedly receiving a certain amount of money as payment.

Anambra guber: PDP gets major boost as court issues favourable verdict

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal in Abuja voided the ruling of the Federal Capital Territory high court which sacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s executive council in Anambra.

In two verdicts on Friday, July 30, the appellate court upheld the two appeals filed against the earlier judgment in Abuja.

According to the new judgment, the FCT court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the suit over the controversy of PDP's leadership in the state.

