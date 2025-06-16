Super Eagles winger Kelechi Iheanacho honoured his late mother and grandmother in his village in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, June 16

His mother, Mercy Iheanacho, passed away in 2013 at Enugu-Ukwu General Hospital in Owerri after a brief illness

The 28-year-old revealed that nothing scares him anymore since he received the news of her death during his time as a Golden Eaglets player

Kelechi Iheanacho has joined the growing list of Nigerian footballers spending their holiday in Nigeria following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

The former Manchester City forward endured a difficult start to the season with Sevilla before moving to Middlesbrough in the second half of the campaign under manager Michael Carrick.

Iheanacho repaid Carrick's trust by scoring his first goal in three months for Middlesbrough against Oxford United in the Sky Bet Championship, just days after the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Nigeria celebrates in the penalty shoot-out during the Unity Cup Final against Jamaica at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Despite missing out on Eric Chelle’s 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, the FIFA U17 World Cup winner earned a recall for the Unity Cup in London per NNF.

He featured as the Super Eagles defended their title, defeating Jamaica 5-4 in a penalty shootout in May.

Iheanacho visits hometown to honour late mother and grandmother

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho visited his hometown of Obogwe in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area to pay his final respects to his late mother and grandmother.

In a post on X, the former Nigeria U17 star shared a brief speech delivered in the presence of the community’s traditional ruler.

The Sevilla player introduced himself as Omeziribe 1 of Igbo Land to the elders seated at the high table during the remembrance ceremony.

The former Leicester City striker was warmly received by children and youths of the community, many of whom hailed him with his popular nickname, “Seniorman Kelz.”

The 28-year-old applauded the community for turning out in large numbers on short notice to honour their son of the soil. He said:

"I want to use this opportunity to thank everybody including the royal fathers who came out to grace the occasion with us. God bless you all."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that followed Kelechi Iheanacho’s visit to his village. Read them below:

@realsahqtv said:

"Omoh, just have money oo."

@mckgregor080 wrote:

"Owerri to the world.

@Akogun_JP added:

"And his great grandmother 👵."

@VerydarkmanQuot said:

"Giving back to his people is a welcomed gesture."

@IsaacEm40761312 wrote:

"Kelechi.. Snr man Kelz🔥."

@IsaacEm40761312 wrote:

"No be akpamu the actor be that?😄"

