Nollywood actress Rita Dominic recently had a sit-down interview with BBNaija reality star Tobi Bakre

The celebrated film star opened up about her career and how she developed an interest in acting at a young age

Rita also talked about getting blacklisted in the movie industry and how it was an inspiration to start her production company

Much-loved Nollywood diva, Rita Dominic, had a lot to share in a recent interview with ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tobi Bakre.

The movie star joined Tobi on the Phantom Xtraordinaire Show and she had a lot to say about her career in the Nigerian movie industry.

Rita Dominic talks career, background in interview with Tobi Bakre. Photo: @ritadominic

Starting off the interview, Rita fielded some questions about how she has managed to stay beautiful despite her age.

The actress highlighted daily exercise, eating healthy among some of the factors that play a role in how she has been able to maintain her body.

On her journey into the movie industry, Rita made a funny reference to how her mother said she came into the world ‘lights, camera’ action’ ready.

The actress went on to explain that she developed an interest in acting around the age of five and participated in stage plays during her primary and secondary school days. Rita added that she also studied theatre arts at the university.

When asked how her parents who are both in the medical field reacted to her career choice, the actress said they have both been supportive. The actress said she recently discovered that her mother wanted to be a photographer but wasn’t allowed by her dad.

According to Rita, getting deprived of that career choice played a role in how her mother wholeheartedly supported her acting.

Rita on getting blacklisted

In a different portion of the interview, the actress talked about some of her high and low moments in the industry. Rita recalled a time in her career when she made the conscious effort to evolve even if some people she worked with were not supportive.

The actress said her decision resulted in a silent blacklist as she was no longer getting movie roles. Rita said it was also a development that inspired her decision to start a production company.

Watch the full video below:

Source: Legit