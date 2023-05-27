Nollywood superstar Nkechi Sunday Blessing gave her observations on some shenanigans married men do

The controversial star, known to be very vocal with her views, berated the act of cheating among married men

Nkechi, in the statement, shared on her social media account, noted that married men were not justified to cheat because, at the end of the day, they made their choices themselves

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has used her outrage against cheating married men to address some issues.

The controversial actress used her recent Instagram post to give married men new advice.

In a post on her account, she noted that every guy who finds his own wife should let go of other women to focus on his marriage.

Not stopping there, she stated that because no guy was forced to marry whom he chose; therefore he should leave other females alone.

She said, "He who finds a wife should leave other girls alone; nobody forced you to marry."

See her post below

