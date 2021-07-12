Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has a lot to be grateful for as the film star recently turned a year older

The legendary actress turned 46 on Monday, July 12, and she took to her social media page to share the news

Friends, colleagues, and fans all stormed Rita's comment section to celebrate the gorgeous actress

Actress Rita Dominic is celebrating her birthday and the film star is excited about her big day.

Rita Dominic celebrates her birthday. Photos: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic expresses gratitude to God

The actress did not say a lot, however, she was full of thanks to God who made her see another year.

She stated:

"Thank you God for your mercy, your light and your blessings..Happy birthday Ree Dee."

In the mood of celebration, Rita shared a gorgeous photo of herself dressed in a green outfit as she posed for the camera.

Happy birthday Rita

monalisacode:

"Happiest birthday to you."

realchidimmaaneke:

"Happy Birthday Queen."

didiekanem:

"Happy birthday, superstar."

kemenfitness:

"Happy Birthday ma."

bensonokonkwo:

"Happy birthday beautiful princess wish you the best."

adaoraukoh:

"Happy Birthday Momma. God Almighty shall always keep you in good health and great wealth. Lots of Love."

ajokesilva:

"Happy birthday beautiful..."

moetabebe:

"Happy birthday."

kunleremiofficial:

"Happy birthday Queen Rita."

euchariaanunobi:

"Happiest birthday wishes sister."

swankyjerry:

"Happy birthday Queen."

officialosas:

"Happiest Birthday @ritadominic Continued blessings now and always."

Source: Legit