Outrage has trailed an emerging video showing the crazy stunt a lady pulled in a popular superstore

She had arrived at the superstore with a female friend and surprisingly climbed the section where an array of fruits were displeased

Like someone in her house, she turned the fruits to her bed and played on it while refusing to heed her friend's advice

A lady identified as Michele has drawn the ire of netizens after she was recorded messing up fruits in a superstore.

Michele was seen lying on an array of fruits in a Walmart superstore and laughed mischievously while her friend reacted in shock.

She laid on the fruits like a bed. Photo Credit: @blkfriday23

Source: TikTok

All efforts of her friend to dissuade the lady from carrying on with lying on the fruits fell on deaf ears as she continued.

The lady's friend videoed her, tagging her a crazy girl. It is not clear while she laid on the fruits but her action has been slammed by netizens.

The video has amassed over one million views at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

daniel.salas2 said:

"Should have left when u said u would the first couple of times, if a friend of mine does that, its no longer my friend. plus its not funny or anything."

Sarah said:

"That is too embarrassing.. I would NEVER go to a store with her."

Alika said:

"Put it all over the media and on every news in that city so her family can see."

Mo said:

"Who told you their closing? They are closing 21 out of hundreds of locations they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon."

Crazyman said:

"Kind of supprised the display didn't collapse."

Lucía Ali said:

"She should not be send to jail but, instead to make a community service in the fruit fields for a month."

DopetasticDTrix said:

"And Walmart is closing stores in your area? I just can’t imagine why."

11gemini17 said:

"Unfortunately all that fruit must be thrown out!"

