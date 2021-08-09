Some bandits leaders have been killed by Nigerian troops in Kaduna following a confrontation with the Army

According to reports, the criminals were neutralized in a valley popularly known as ‘Maikwandaraso’ in Igabi local government area

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the development and thanked the military

Kaduna: Kaduna state has been rid of some bandits leaders after Nigerian troops eliminated four of them during aerial bombardments in a forest.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and posted on Facebook by Governor Nasir El Rufai.

The statement read in part:

“According to the reports, the four identified bandits were neutralized via air interdictions when the military engaged the bandits at the location, as part of combined ground and air assaults on identified bandit enclaves."

The eliminated bandits were identified as Alili Bandiro, Dayyabu Bala, Bala Nagwarjo and Sulele Bala.

Meanwhile, El Rufai commended the troops and personnel involved in the successful strikes, and encouraged them to sustain the tempo of operations.

Angry northern residents block highway, protest killings, abductions by bandits

Meanwhile, no fewer than hundreds of residents of Bakura local government area of Zamfara state took to the streets of the town to protest against incessant killings and abductions by bandits in their communities.The protesters who blocked the federal highway linking the area, are demanding to see a commitment from the government.

Hamza Abdullahi, one of the residents speaking to the online medium noted that most of the protesters are residents of villages under incessant attacks by bandits.

Another resident, identified simply as Mustapha stated that the people are being attacked by bandits every day.

Bandits kidnap Zamfara speaker's Father, stepmother, 4 others

Earlier, bandits in Zamfara dealt a heavy blow to the government on Wednesday, August 4, as they succeeded in kidnapping family members of the state Assembly's speaker, Nasiru Magarya.

The armed criminals raided Magarya's hometown in the afternoon of Wednesday and unleashed terror on residents while they were observing Muslim prayers.

The bandits kidnapped the speaker's father, stepmother, and four other persons in their evil operation.

Governor Matawalle names people responsible for insecurity in northern region

Meanwhile, amid the high level of insecurity in the north, Governor Bello Matawalle has identified the people responsible for security challenges across the northern region.

The governor of Zamfara state on Sunday, July 25, said northern leaders were responsible for the crimes which include killings of women and children, kidnapping, highway robbery, and other gruesome atrocities.

