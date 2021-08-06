There is serious fear in Zamfara over the renewed activities of armed bandits who seem to be fearless and daring in their zeal to wreak havoc

Zamfara - Bandits in Zamfara dealt a heavy blow to the government on Wednesday, August 4, as they succeeded in kidnapping family members of the state Assembly's speaker, Nasiru Magarya.

Punch reports that the armed criminals raided Magarya's hometown in the afternoon of Wednesday and unleashed terror on residents while they are observing Muslim prayers.

The bandits, Nigerian Tribune also gathered, kidnapped the speaker's father, step-mother, and four other persons in their evil operation.

Police react

Mohammed Shehu, the spokesperson for the state police command in the state, who confirmed the development stated:

“The police commissioner, Husaini Rabiu, has since deployed adequate police tactical squad in order to rescue the abducted persons."

Bandits kill 51 people in fresh Zamfara attacks

Meanwhile, in another big blow to Nigeria, about 51 people had lost their lives in the hands of suspected bandits.

They were killed after bandits attacked launched attacks on five communities in the Zurmi local government area of the state.

The communities include Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa. Hundreds of residents had been displaced by the attacks, with many of them, including women and children taking shelter in Dauran and Zurmi towns.

Residents said several motorbike riding gangs of armed men stormed the communities firing at people.

The armed men were chasing the residents into their houses and onto farms were they were shot dead.

Armed bandits invade 2 villages in Zamfara, kill 41 farmers, policeman

Moreover, some suspected bandits invaded Tofa and Samawa villages in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state, killing 41 farmers.

An indigene of the area identified as Malam Balarabe said the bandits invaded the area when the farmers were doing the crops planting and farm clearing.

