The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested several security officers connected to the return of Malam Nasir El-Rufai to Nigeria from Egypt on February 12.

DSS detains officers linked to El-Rufai's controversial airport return from Egypt.

According to earlier reports, the secret police attempted to arrest the former Kaduna State governor at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, but the operation failed. His passport was, however, seized.

El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye, had confirmed the incident via X, writing:

“Security agents today attempted to arrest Malam Nasir@elrufai as he arrived on a flight from Cairo. Malam El-Rufai declined to follow them without a formal Invitation. They however snatched his international passport from an aide.”

Three days after the incident, El-Rufai appeared before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as invited and has been in detention since. He was questioned for three days, granted bail, but was subsequently taken into custody by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The DSS said it had filed criminal charges against El-Rufai but could not arraign him on February 25 because he was in ICPC custody. The agency also alleged that El-Rufai bribed officials to evade arrest upon his return from Egypt.

Officers involved in the investigation named

However, the DSS, in its latest disclosure as revealed by Daily Trust, clarified that not all officers arrested took bribes, though they allowed the act and would face sanctions.

A joint investigation by the DSS, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, and the Federal Ministry of Aviation led to the detention of five officers, including police, DSS, immigration, and aviation security personnel.

These included police ASP Ayuba Yakubu, DSS officer Murtala Inuwa, immigration ASI Najeeb Murtala, and Aviation Security officers Musa Adamu and Salihu Victor.

According to the DSS, all five confessed to receiving bribes to facilitate unauthorised entry into restricted areas and obstruct lawful security operations.

The officers have been handed over to the ICPC for prosecution, while others from immigration and customs who misused their positions without taking bribes will face administrative action.

