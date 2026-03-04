Ibom Air has begun enforcing the NCAA’s new directive on how power banks are carried on flights, stating that passengers are no longer allowed to keep power banks in overhead luggage compartments

Power banks must remain accessible in the cabin, and devices above 160 watt-hours are banned, while those between 100 and 160 watt-hours require airline approval

The NCAA rule and its enforcement by airlines are in line with global aviation safety standards following incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires or explosions

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Ibom Air has begun enforcing a new safety directive issued by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) restricting how passengers carry power banks on commercial flights, Daily Trust reported.

Under the updated rule, passengers are no longer allowed to store power banks in overhead luggage compartments during flights. Instead, the devices must be kept in the cabin within easy reach, such as in a seat pocket, under the seat in front, or inside a carry-on bag that remains accessible at all times.

Passengers are no longer allowed to store power banks in overhead luggage compartments. Photo: Adobe stock, Ibom Air

Source: UGC

The NCAA’s safety directive states that power banks must not be placed in overhead bins and should be positioned where cabin crew can quickly access them if necessary.

The regulator explained that the measure is designed to enable a swift response in the event of overheating or fire involving lithium battery-powered devices. It also reaffirmed the long-standing prohibition against placing power banks in checked baggage.

In line with existing aviation safety standards, power banks rated up to 100 watt-hours are permitted without restriction. Devices rated between 100 and 160 watt-hours require prior approval from the airline, while those exceeding 160 watt-hours are strictly prohibited.

Passengers to confirm power banks’ wattage

Passengers have been advised to confirm the watt-hour rating of their devices before travelling.

The directive follows global safety concerns linked to lithium-ion battery incidents, particularly cases of thermal runaway, a condition that can cause batteries to ignite and spread rapidly during flight operations.

Ibom Air said it fully supports the NCAA’s directive and is working closely with the regulator to ensure full compliance. The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

“Safety being one of its core values, Ibom Air fully supports the NCAA’s directive on power bank carriage. The safety of passengers and crew remains the airline’s highest priority. Ibom Air continues to work closely with regulatory authorities to ensure full compliance with all safety directives,” the airline said.

Power banks must remain accessible in the cabin to allow quick response in case of overheating or fire. Photo: Ibom Air.

Source: UGC

United Nigeria Airways ban power banks

The directive from Ibom Air is coming days after the United Nigeria Airlines released a new safety advisory guiding passengers on how to carry and handle power banks while travelling on its flights

Legit.ng ealier reported that the airline directed passengers not use or charge power banks during flights, in line with the NCAA regulations.

United Nigeria also stated that power banks must not be placed in checked baggage or overhead compartments. It stated that power banks must be placed in hand luggage only and must not be used or charged during the flight.

Source: Legit.ng