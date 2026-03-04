Nigeria launches the Nigeria Revenue Service, marking a transformative shift in tax administration

New laws aim to simplify tax processes and enhance coordination among federal and local authorities

Focus on digital reform and small business inclusion to foster a fairer, more transparent tax landscape

Nigeria has formally entered a new era in tax administration with the launch of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), which replaces the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The transition, which took effect in January 2026, is being presented by officials as a sweeping reform rather than a simple change of name.

NRS Chairman, Zaach Adedeji, commences tax administration. Credit: NRS

Source: UGC

The overhaul is designed to modernise how taxes are assessed, collected and enforced, while reshaping the relationship between taxpayers and government institutions.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman, described the development as a strategic turning point.

In a January opinion article, she called the launch “a defining moment in Nigeria’s fiscal history,” signalling a structured, technology-driven and citizen-focused approach to taxation.

Legislative overhaul sets the foundation

At the heart of the reform lies a package of new laws aimed at simplifying and harmonising tax administration nationwide.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act replaces the former FIRS Act, expanding the agency’s powers and redefining its institutional mandate.

It is complemented by the Nigeria Tax Act, which consolidates multiple tax laws into a more coherent framework intended to reduce fragmentation and ambiguity.

Further clarity comes from the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, which outlines procedures for assessment, collection and enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act creates a structured platform for collaboration among federal, state and local tax authorities.

The legislation also introduces stronger safeguards, including appeal mechanisms and the establishment of a Tax Ombudsman.

Together, officials say the measures aim to build a modern tax ecosystem anchored on clearer laws, stronger coordination and enhanced protection for citizens.

From transition to transformation

Months before the official switchover, groundwork had already begun. Staff underwent training, digital systems were upgraded, and public awareness campaigns were rolled out to ensure continuity.

Now, the focus has shifted to transformation. According to Atoyebi, modernising tax administration goes beyond enforcement.

It involves digitising processes, improving transparency and ensuring that taxpayers encounter a system that is predictable, fair and accessible.

Registration procedures are being streamlined, payment platforms upgraded, and internal reporting structures aligned to eliminate duplication.

Greater coordination between federal and subnational authorities is also expected, supported by integrated data systems designed to close compliance gaps.

Technology at the core

Digital reform stands at the centre of the NRS agenda. Electronic invoicing systems capable of validating transactions in real time have been expanded under the new structure.

Officials say the move will enhance visibility into transactions, reduce manual errors and strengthen audit trails. The shift signals a move toward data-backed compliance instead of discretionary enforcement.

The broader digitisation drive is expected to curb leakages, boost transparency and align Nigeria’s tax framework with global standards in automation and analytics.

Inclusion, trust and small businesses

A significant portion of the reform targets small businesses and the informal sector, which account for much of Nigeria’s economic activity. The NRS framework promises simplified compliance pathways and clearer guidelines for low-income earners.

Officials insist the goal is integration, not intimidation. By making compliance easier and more predictable, the government hopes to broaden the tax base without stifling entrepreneurship.

Trust remains central to the reform narrative. Authorities maintain that a modern tax system must be transparent in assessment, respectful in enforcement and accountable in operations. Taxpayers, they argue, should be treated as partners in national development rather than mere revenue sources.

Adedeji’s leadership and the road ahead

The Executive Chairman of the NRS, Zacch Adedeji, is leading the transformation drive, focusing on operational efficiency, inter-agency coordination and innovation.

Analysts describe the structural and legal changes as one of the most significant shifts in Nigeria’s fiscal governance in decades.

It's a new dawn at NRS as Adedeji kickstarts new tax reform. Credit: NRS

Source: Facebook

While implementation challenges remain, the establishment of the NRS marks the beginning of sustained institutional reform.

With the new agency now fully operational, the government is betting that a clearer, tech-driven and citizen-centred tax system will redefine how Nigerians view taxation, positioning it as a shared investment in national progress rather than a reluctant obligation.

