Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle has spoken on the identity of those behind the issues of insecurity in the north

According to Matawalle, northern leaders are responsible for horrible crimes such as killings, kidnapping, highway robbery, and other atrocities

The governor also stated that the northern region lacked responsible leadership to guide it through the uncharted waters

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Zamfara state - Amid the high level of insecurity in the north, Governor Bello Matawalle has identified the people responsible for security challenges across the northern region.

Daily Trust reports that the governor of Zamfara state on Sunday, July 25, said northern leaders were responsible for the crimes which include killings of women and children, kidnapping, highway robbery, and other gruesome atrocities.

Matawalle who made the observation while delivering a paper in Kaduna stated that the zone lacked responsible leadership to steer it through the uncharted waters.

The governor represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji, the state’s commissioner for information, said the ruling elites have no vision for the region beyond gaining political power.

According to him, Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs in Zamafara are the hot spots of banditry even though there are no mining activities going there.

Matawalle explained that when he took over as governor on May 29, 2019, the state had already been mired in a security crisis for over a decade.

said the historic, economic, social and cultural ties between the dominant communities of Fulani and Hausa were ruptured; farming activities across the State halted, and commercial activities crippled.

He said the major challenges to peace efforts in the region included reluctance by the affected states to embrace peace dialogue, which would have deprived the recalcitrant bandits currently tormenting the people of safe corridors across the region.

Source: Legit