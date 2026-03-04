A Nigerian woman has shared a heartbreaking post on the X app lamenting over her condition years after marriage

A Nigerian woman's emotional reflection on her life after 16 years of marriage has touched many on social media.

The mother of six's post emphasised the sacrifices she made for her family, sparking empathetic and relatable comments from netizens.

Married woman cries over lack of achievement

The woman, @RealOjiugomi23 on TikTok, shared a video expressing her heartbreaking feelings of inadequacy and loss of identity.

She lamented over being a person who had put her dreams and aspirations on hold, only to find herself wondering what she had achieved beyond motherhood.

In her words:

"16 years of marriage, what is my achievement? I forget my dreams because of marriage. I can only boast of six children. Apart from them, nothing again I can boast of. Since today I have been thinking about this. What is my achievement in this marriage? As I marry na so I forget my dreams."

Reactions as married woman cries out

The response to her post was overwhelming, with many TikTok users sharing their own stories of sacrifice and compromise.

@La Conquête Kitoko said:

"19 years of marriage i entered empty-handed now I have many properties to boast about my husband is my destiny helper."

@Blissfulshuga said:

"It can never be me, as a single girl I already have properties, if my partner can’t add value to my life and dreams I rather remain single."

@sunshine reacted:

"What stopped you from getting the achievements? Cus some married woman have achieved alot im not married but in relationship but at least im able to achieve some small small things so what stopped you?"

@MIMI'$ WORLD said:

"My dear, 6 children is a massive blessings from the universe please, be greatful if you want to return back on building urself, it's ok, but please do not compare ur kids with any other things."

@Foundji Ransom reacted:

"Marriage was not designed for you to achieve anything in it was for you to give everything you have."

@ChikaJude said:

"This realization means it is time to put your career in order. Your children are looking up to you and believe me, they will wonder why mummy doesn't even have anything to her name."

@jay added:

"I don't like when people blame everything on marriage. You got dreams but gave birth to 6 children, don't you have family meeting with your husband on what you want to achieve every year? Don't forget that some of your mates are in grave too. Be grateful. You are still young, you can still make your dreams come true."

