The Middle East was thrown into turmoil after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a US-Israeli strike on Saturday

Iran responded with a wave of missile and drone attacks across multiple countries, drawing Hezbollah and Israel into direct confrontation

Regional powers, including the UAE and Bahrain, reported intercepting hundreds of missiles and drones as the conflict spread rapidly

Conflict spread across the Middle East after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint US and Israeli attack on Saturday.

The strike triggered a wave of retaliation from Iran, which launched missiles and drones across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus and ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Hezbollah joined the fight

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Shia Muslim militia group, Hezbollah, joined the conflict by firing rockets into Israel from its bases in Lebanon. Israel responded with strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon, further escalating tensions.

How ballistic missiles work

Ballistic missiles are long-range weapons designed to deliver conventional or nuclear warheads along a curved path. They are launched with powerful rocket engines that propel them into the upper atmosphere or space. Once the engines cut off, the missile follows its trajectory before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed to strike its target.

• Ballistic missiles can travel thousands of kilometres in minutes.

• They reach supersonic speeds of over 1,225 km/h (761 mph).

• Longer-range missiles can reach hypersonic speeds of about 6,125 km/h (3,806 mph).

How to survive a missile attack

Since Saturday, residents across Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus and Lebanon faced missile strikes. A 2018 report advised the following survival steps:

• Enter the nearest strong concrete building and avoid running.

• Cover mouth and nose, stay away from windows to avoid shattered glass.

• Keep distance from any missile fallout.

• Do not attempt to hide in gutters or jump through windows.

• Stay informed via TV or radio for official instructions.

• Check for community shelters and prepare a disaster kit with food, water and essentials.

The guidance was summed up as: “Enta inside, stay inside, stay informed.”

UAE intercepted hundreds of missiles and drones

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed its air defences intercepted 172 Iranian missiles since Saturday. Out of 186 detected, 13 fell into the sea and one hit UAE territory.

• The ministry also detected 812 Iranian drones, intercepting 755.

• Fifty-seven drones landed in the country.

• Eight cruise missiles were destroyed, though collateral damage occurred.

• Three people died, 68 suffered minor injuries, and civilian facilities were damaged.

Bahrain’s military reported intercepting 73 missiles and 91 drones. Iranian strikes also hit Bahrain, including one that struck a US navy base.

Blast in central Iran targeted weapons facility

Video footage verified by BBC showed explosions in Isfahan, central Iran. Smoke rose from the northern part of the city, with loud blasts reported near the “optics centre.”

BBC Verify located the smoke near Kaveh Boulevard, the address of Isfahan Optics, a company linked to Iranian weapons manufacturing. The firm had already been sanctioned by several countries, including the UK and US.

Last X post of Supreme Leader Ali Khemenie of Iran emerges

According to IndiaTimes, Trump described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history” and said he was tracked using “highly sophisticated tracking systems.” He called the strike “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.”

