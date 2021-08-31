All weekly cattle markets across the length and breadth of Niger state have been suspended by the government

The state government took the decision as part of its efforts to address the menace of armed banditry and kidnappings

Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, Niger SSG, said the suspension will become effective starting from Wednesday, September 1

Minna Niger state - The Niger state government has suspended all weekly cattle markets across the state as part of measures to curtail the rising cases of armed banditry and kidnappings,

The suspension took effect from Wednesday, September 1, according to a statement made available on the state governor's Facebook page.

Niger state government suspends weekly cattle markets in a bid to stop banditry. Photo credit: The Governor of Niger-State

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, announced this via a statement released on Tuesday, August 31.

Matane said any vehicle carrying cattle into the state must also show a way-bill and evidence of origin where cattle were purchased and their destination, Daily Trust also reported.

The state also banned the sale of petroleum products in Jerry Cans or any other containers at filling stations and operations of trucks carrying firewoods and timbers.

The SSG said movement of motorcycles in Minna and environs are only allowed from 6am to 6pm.

136 Niger school pupils freed after over 80 days in bandits camp

Meanwhile, the 136 abducted pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina in Rafi local government area of Niger state, have been released.

They were released on Thursday night, August 26 in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state after 86 days in captivity.

A resident, Kasimu Barangana, who earlier delivered some part of the ransom to the bandits in the forest, was among the people who received the freed pupils at Doka village in Birnin Gwari.

Niger commissioner speaks after release

In another report, Niger state commissioner of information, Muhammad Sani Idris, recently revealed how he was kidnapped.

Speaking shortly after his release, the commissioner said he was kidnapped by bandits from Zamfara who were hired by his foes.

Legit.ng gathered that Idris said the kidnappers were told to kill him if he refused to pay a ransom of N200 million.

Idris, who was abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Monday, August 9, from his residence in Babban-Tunga community along Abuja/Kaduna highway in the state, got back to the community around 9.30pm Thursday, August 12.

Source: Legit.ng