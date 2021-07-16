Maia Mitchell’s biography: age, height, sister, boyfriend, movies
Maia Mitchell is an actress and singer from Australia. She is best recognized for her appearances as Callie Adams Foster in Good Trouble and Natasha Ham in Trapped. She has also released two music albums.
For six years, Maia has been nominated for Teen Choice Awards in the category of Choice Summer TV Star and Choice TV Actress: Drama.
Profile summary
- Full name: Maia Mitchell
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 18th August 1993
- Age: 27 years (as of July 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Lismore, New South Wales, Australia
- Current residence: Australia
- Nationality: Australian
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 119
- Weight in kilograms: 54
- Body build: Slim and fit
- Body measurements in inches: 33-24-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 83-60-86
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Siblings: 1
- Father: Alex Mitchell
- Mother: Jill Mitchell
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Rudy Mancuso
- College: Trinity Catholic College, Lismore
- Occupation: Actor and singer
- Net worth: $3 million
- Instagram account: @maiamitchell
- Twitter account: @MaiaMitchell
Maia Mitchell's biography
Maia Mitchell was born in Lismore, New South Wales, Australia, to Alex and Jill Mitchell. Her mom works in the Education System while her father used to work as a taxi driver.
Does Maia Mitchell have an Australian accent?
Maia is actually Australian, even though many fans thought that the actress was from the US.
How old is Maia Mitchell now?
Maia Mitchell's age is 27 years old as of July 2021. She will be turning 28 soon. She was born on 18th August 1993.
Does Maia Mitchell have a sister?
Maia only has one younger brother called Charlie Mitchell.
Does Maia Mitchell have a twin?
The actress doesn't have a twin. However, from the series The Fosters, she is considered the half-sister of Bailee Madison, who plays the role of Sofia. The two look alike and are always confused with being sisters in real life.
Bailee Madison is the younger sister of the actress Kaitlin Ann Vilasuso.
Education
Maia graduated from Trinity Catholic College after attending a local high school in Lismore.
Acting career
Mitchell began her acting career by appearing in school plays and local theatre shows. However, she received her big break when she was cast as Brittany Flune in the television series Mortified when she was 12 years old.
Because of her great performance in Mortified, she has appeared in more than 20 films and TV series to date.
Maia Mitchell's movies and TV shows
Here are some of the films and television shows she has played a role in.
Films
- 2019: Strobe as Fin
- 2019: The Last Summer as Phoebe
- 2018: Talk About It as Girl/Singer
- 2018: Never Goin' Back as Angela
- 2018: Racist Superman as Waitress
- 2017: Hot Summer Nights as Amy
- 2015: Teen Beach 2 as McKenzie / Mack
- 2013: Teen Beach Movie as McKenzie / Mack
- 2013: After the Dark as Beatrice
- 2012: Zombies and Cheerleaders as Addison
TV series
- 2019-2021: Good Trouble as Callie Adams Foster
- 2016-2019: The Lion Guard as Jasiri
- 2019: Stories from Our Future
- 2013-2018: The Fosters as Callie Adams Foster / Callie Jacob
- 2016-2017: Whisker Haven Tales with the Palace Pets as Brook
- 2014-2015: Jake and the Never Land Pirates as Wendy Darling
- 2013-2014: Jessie as Shaylee Michaels
- 2011: Castaway as Natasha Hamilton
- 2010: K9 as Taphony
- 2008-2009: Trapped as Natasha Hamilton
- 2006-2007: Mortified as Brittany Flune
Singing career
The actress sings and plays the guitar, which has been demonstrated in her film and television work. Her vocals were featured in the soundtracks to Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2, where she played Mack.
Who is Maia Mitchell's boyfriend?
Maia has been in a relationship with Rudy Mancuso, who is a YouTuber, musician and actor.
Are Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso still together?
How long have Maia Mitchell and Rudy been together? The couple has been together since 2015. They are very committed to making their relationship work as they continue supporting each other.
Is Maia Mitchell gay?
The actress is not gay. She is currently dating Rudy.
Body measurements
The actress body measurements are 33-24-34 inches (83-60-86 cm). Maia Mitchell's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and weighs 119 lbs (54 kg). Maia has dark brown eyes and hair.
What is Maia Mitchell's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $3 million. She has acquired her wealth from acting.
Maia Mitchell is a talented and successful actress and singer. She is active on various social media platforms and keeps on posting great pictures.
