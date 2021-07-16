Maia Mitchell’s biography: age, height, sister, boyfriend, movies

Maia Mitchell is an actress and singer from Australia. She is best recognized for her appearances as Callie Adams Foster in Good Trouble and Natasha Ham in Trapped. She has also released two music albums.

Maia Mitchell arrives at the premiere of Freeform's The Thing About Harry at The London West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

For six years, Maia has been nominated for Teen Choice Awards in the category of Choice Summer TV Star and Choice TV Actress: Drama.

Profile summary

Full name: Maia Mitchell

Maia Mitchell Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 18th August 1993

18th August 1993 Age: 27 years (as of July 2021)

27 years (as of July 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Lismore, New South Wales, Australia

Lismore, New South Wales, Australia Current residence: Australia

Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 119

119 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Body build: Slim and fit

Slim and fit Body measurements in inches: 33-24-34

33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 83-60-86

83-60-86 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Siblings: 1

1 Father: Alex Mitchell

Alex Mitchell Mother: Jill Mitchell

Jill Mitchell Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Rudy Mancuso

Rudy Mancuso College: Trinity Catholic College, Lismore

Trinity Catholic College, Lismore Occupation: Actor and singer

Actor and singer Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram account: @maiamitchell

@maiamitchell Twitter account: @MaiaMitchell

Maia Mitchell's biography

Maia, her mother and her brother. Photo: @maiamitchell

Source: Instagram

Maia Mitchell was born in Lismore, New South Wales, Australia, to Alex and Jill Mitchell. Her mom works in the Education System while her father used to work as a taxi driver.

Does Maia Mitchell have an Australian accent?

Maia is actually Australian, even though many fans thought that the actress was from the US.

How old is Maia Mitchell now?

Maia Mitchell's age is 27 years old as of July 2021. She will be turning 28 soon. She was born on 18th August 1993.

Does Maia Mitchell have a sister?

Maia only has one younger brother called Charlie Mitchell.

Does Maia Mitchell have a twin?

The actress doesn't have a twin. However, from the series The Fosters, she is considered the half-sister of Bailee Madison, who plays the role of Sofia. The two look alike and are always confused with being sisters in real life.

Bailee Madison is the younger sister of the actress Kaitlin Ann Vilasuso.

Education

Maia graduated from Trinity Catholic College after attending a local high school in Lismore.

Acting career

Mitchell began her acting career by appearing in school plays and local theatre shows. However, she received her big break when she was cast as Brittany Flune in the television series Mortified when she was 12 years old.

Because of her great performance in Mortified, she has appeared in more than 20 films and TV series to date.

Maia Mitchell's movies and TV shows

Maia as Callie Adams Foster in the series as The Fosters. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Here are some of the films and television shows she has played a role in.

Films

2019: Strobe as Fin

as Fin 2019: The Last Summer as Phoebe

as Phoebe 2018: Talk About It as Girl/Singer

as Girl/Singer 2018: Never Goin' Back as Angela

as Angela 2018: Racist Superman as Waitress

as Waitress 2017: Hot Summer Nights as Amy

as Amy 2015: Teen Beach 2 as McKenzie / Mack

as McKenzie / Mack 2013: Teen Beach Movie as McKenzie / Mack

as McKenzie / Mack 2013: After the Dark as Beatrice

as Beatrice 2012: Zombies and Cheerleaders as Addison

TV series

2019-2021: Good Trouble as Callie Adams Foster

as Callie Adams Foster 2016-2019: The Lion Guard as Jasiri

as Jasiri 2019: Stories from Our Future

2013-2018: The Fosters as Callie Adams Foster / Callie Jacob

as Callie Adams Foster / Callie Jacob 2016-2017: Whisker Haven Tales with the Palace Pets as Brook

as Brook 2014-2015: Jake and the Never Land Pirates as Wendy Darling

as Wendy Darling 2013-2014: Jessie as Shaylee Michaels

as Shaylee Michaels 2011: Castaway as Natasha Hamilton

as Natasha Hamilton 2010: K9 as Taphony

as Taphony 2008-2009: Trapped as Natasha Hamilton

as Natasha Hamilton 2006-2007: Mortified as Brittany Flune

Singing career

The actress sings and plays the guitar, which has been demonstrated in her film and television work. Her vocals were featured in the soundtracks to Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2, where she played Mack.

Who is Maia Mitchell's boyfriend?

Maia and Rudy Mancuso attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Maia has been in a relationship with Rudy Mancuso, who is a YouTuber, musician and actor.

Are Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso still together?

How long have Maia Mitchell and Rudy been together? The couple has been together since 2015. They are very committed to making their relationship work as they continue supporting each other.

Is Maia Mitchell gay?

The actress is not gay. She is currently dating Rudy.

Body measurements

The actress body measurements are 33-24-34 inches (83-60-86 cm). Maia Mitchell's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and weighs 119 lbs (54 kg). Maia has dark brown eyes and hair.

What is Maia Mitchell's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $3 million. She has acquired her wealth from acting.

Maia Mitchell is a talented and successful actress and singer. She is active on various social media platforms and keeps on posting great pictures.

READ ALSO: Kelly Mi Li's biography: age, height, net worth, partner, career

Legit.ng recently published an article on Kelly Mi Li's biography. Kelly is a film producer and entrepreneur. She has produced several films and TV shows like Bling Empire, Echo Boomers, and The Swing of Things.

What else is there to know about the 35-year old Bling Empire's producer? Have a look at her biography to find out more about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit Nigeria