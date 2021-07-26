Bnans’ biography: what is known about Shroud’s girlfriend?

Bnans is a well-known American Twitch star. She has thrived in the gaming world by streaming some of the most popular video games. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts a lot about gaming.

Bnans' passion for gaming started when she was young, and today, she enjoys games and does it as a profession. Besides building a name as a professional gamer, she is also famous for being Shroud’s girlfriend.

Profile summary

Name : Hannah Kennedy

: Hannah Kennedy Nickname : Bnans

: Bnans Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : July 2, 1991

: July 2, 1991 Age : 30 years old

: 30 years old Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Ohio, United States

: Ohio, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Bnans’ boyfriend : Michael Grzesiek

: Michael Grzesiek Profession : YouTuber and Twitch star

: YouTuber and Twitch star Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Twitch : bnans

: bnans Twitter: @bnans

Bnans' bio

Who is Hannah Bnans? She was born in Ohio on July 2, 1991. Bnans’ real name is Hannah Kennedy. She has a sister named Surah. As she grew up, her family members nicknamed her Hannah Banana because of her cute face.

When she joined the online platforms for gaming and social media, she created her online persona of Bnans from her nickname. Currently, Bnans is a streamer on Twitch and a YouTuber. Also, she is known for dating Michael Grzesiek, a professional Twitch streamer.

How old is Hannah Kennedy?

Bnans’ age is 30 years old. She marks her birthday every July 2nd.

Career

According to her tweet, Bnans Hannah graduated high school at 18 and after that worked in retail. After dropping out of college at 19, she worked as a designer and marketing coordinator.

At 21, Hannah worked as an e-mail marketing specialist, swiftly moving on to web development and marketing. She later became a marketing automation specialist at 24. The year after that, she first started streaming on Twitch. Her Twitch channel was created in late 2015.

In 2018, Bnans quit her day job and joined Counter Logic Gaming as its official content creator. Working with Counter Logic Gaming brought immense success to her streaming career because Logitech sponsored her streams. Within a few hours of streaming her content on Twitch, she got more than 300K followers.

Shroud’s girlfriend, Hannah, is currently an established Twitch streamer and YouTuber with a huge following. Also, she is a professional designer.

Why is Bnans popular?

She is a gaming enthusiast and admits to spending several hours a day playing top games such as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, Minecraft, Apex Legends, Valorant and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Her love for the games and exemplary performance on Twitch streaming has brought her popularity, and currently, she boasts over 500K followers. Her popularity on Twitch can also be attributed to dating Shroud, who has 9.4M followers on the platform.

Is Shroud dating Bnans?

Shroud,also known as Michael Grzesiek, is a Canadian YouTube and Twitch star. Shroud and Bnans were seen together for quite some time, but they disclosed their relationship in April 2019. The couple has been dating for two years, and they are seen mostly on each other’s live stream videos and social media.

Are Shroud and Bnans married?

Hannah Kennedy and Michael Grzesiek are not married yet, just dating for now. They share a common interest in gaming which they pursue as their professions. Also, they love pets, especially cats, which regularly appear on their live stream videos and in photos.

How much is Bnans worth?

There is no credible information on the subject. However, FamousBirtdays alleges that Bnans' net worth is at $1.5 million. This can be explained by her popularity on Twitch, as she is one of the most popular female streamers.

Hannah is also sponsored by Logitech, and has had deals with New World, NVIDIA, Wizards of the Coast, along with many others.

Social media presence

Hannah Kennedy is on all available platforms as Bnans. She has almost 155K followers on Twitter and 546K followers on Twitch. She uses her Twitter account to update her followers about her personal life and upcoming streams, while her Twitch account is for streaming video games.

For most people, gaming is a popular way of in-door entertainment, but for Bnans, it is also an income source through the promotion of various brands. As a result, she has established herself as a top gamer with a massive following on Twitch.

