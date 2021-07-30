The death of five prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from Akwa Ibom is still a trending topic

The Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel has reacted to the issue with very emotional words

The governor stated that it is a big loss to the state and gave hint that his administration will reach out to the families of the victims

Uyo - Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has described as painful, the loss of a child after spending much resources to train one.

The governor stated this while expressing grief over the death of five prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from Akwa Ibom who died on Wednesday, July 28 in a car accident on their way to orientation camp in Katsina state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel says the death of the prospective NYSC members is a big loss to Akwa Ibom state. Photo credit: Udom Emmanuel

A black Wednesday for Akwa Ibom

He noted that it is painful to lose a child after investing much in raising them educationally and otherwise.

Governor Emmanuel made the comments while receiving the Director-General, NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim who was on a condolence visit to him on Thursday, July 29 at Government House, Uyo.

His words:

“We received with a heavy heart the news of the ghastly accident claiming the lives of our young graduates and I could feel the pains as a father.

“It is a very sad moment and a black Wednesday, well we can’t question God when things like this happen, it’s God that knows everything and He’s in control of everything but our heartfelt condolences will always and ever go out to the parents and the families of those corps members.

“Our prayers will always go to these our beloved sons and daughters who have lost their lives.”

He announced his intention to lead members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the bereaved families and directed the commissioner for youth and sports, Sir Monday Uko to trace the affected families for a scheduled visit.

The governor thanked the NYSC boss, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim for his prompt reaction to the incident and condolence visit to the state and families of the corps members, describing him as a good shepherd who has demonstrated love and concern over the wellbeing of corps members.

A sad end for 5 prospective NYSC members

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the five prospective corps members lost their lives in an auto crash in Abuja.

They were travelling to Katsina state for the Batch B 2021 orientation course when the incident occurred.

The ghastly motor accident happened around 2 am on Wednesday, July 28 along the Abaji/Kwali expressway.

