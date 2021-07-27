Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has assured the residents of the state that his successor would emerge in 2023 without any rancour

Umahi, who was elected on the platform of the PDP, dumped his party some months ago for the ruling APC

According to him, God would direct him in choosing his successor who would consolidate on his achievements

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, has said there would be no political squabbles in the state ahead of the 2023 general election.

Leadership reports that the governor gave the assurance during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, July 25, to mark his 58th birthday at the Christ Embassy Church, Kpirikpiri, Abakaliki.

Governor Umahi has said his successor will emerge in 2023 without internal crisis. Credit: David Umahi.

Legit.ng gathered that Umahi said there would be no fight, adding that there might be a crisis if he wants someone to succeed him singlehandedly.

Governor Umahi urges Nigerian leaders to fear God

He said:

“I want to ask anybody who wants to succeed me in 2023, every genuine altar of God is where your success can come from. It is good to depend on God, when you help the poor, when we trust God, when we put our faith in God, then we have less time for distractions.”

Premium Times also reports that the governor urged Nigerian leaders to always hold on to God to be successful in their leadership.

Umahi attributed the successes of his administration to the directives of God and charged other leaders to hold on to God to be successful in their leadership.

The governor also noted that his administration is committed to complete all ongoing projects and even initiate new ones before his leadership draws to a close in 2023.

Governor Umahi sacks all zonal education supervisors in Ebonyi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor Umahi directed the immediate removal of all the zonal education supervisors in the southeastern state from office.

It was reported that the secretary to the state government, Kenneth Ụgbọala, announced the governor’s decision in a statement on Wednesday, June 30.

The Ebonyi governor also directed that all the education secretaries that were on leave are to face disciplinary action to ascertain the level of their involvement in the alleged fraud in the state education system.

