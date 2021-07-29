An emerging video making the rounds has captured NYSC Corp members embarking on a journey via a route that seem unfamiliar to many of them

The Corp members were captured crossing a sea into Taraba state with their bus being 'carried' on a boat

The video has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media as many argued that the Corp members risked their lives by embarking on such a journey

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerians have reacted to a trending video of NYSC Corp members making a cross into Taraba state by sea.

It is not just the mode of transportation that is the bone of contention but how it played out.

There was confusion among the Corp members as they made to cross the sea Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the Corp members had their bus placed on a boat as they made to cross the sea.

Apparent confusion and awe was seen among the Corp members with some recording the unpopular sight with their mobile phones.

It is however not clear if they were in the bus as it together with the driver when the crossing was made.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@prestige_fashionshop said:

"Can never be me!! The ‘cerfiticate’ dey bag since, wetin i don use am do? no be bags and fabric i dey sell online."

@sis.ekwutos wrote:

"Omo,you see me as I Dey now eeehn....strength to even serve Nigeria I no get oh."

@sylviaoluchy commented:

" Did this 10 years ago. So up till now they haven't figured out they can build a little bridge over this water???? The water isnt even deep, it's like 4 feet."

@queendorisnke reacted:

"Y'all.playing wit ur lives.. Make una go back home.. Make them Taraba people serve dia state."

@wisdomcounsellin remarked:

"Please keep in your prayers all who are going for service in Nigeria. May they see the end of their service year and service year not see their end."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

NYSC Corp member cries out over poor state of Bayelsa Orientation Camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a NYSC corp member had lamented the state of the Bayelsa Orientation Camp.

He hammered on the fact that the shabby looking lodge exposed Corp members to mosquitoes and wasn't properly ventilated.

In the night video he released, it was observed that the roofing was scattered and had openings with some parts of it dragging on the floor. The room which practically had nothing in it lacked things befitting for human abode.

Source: Legit Newspaper