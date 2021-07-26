Nigerians have been advised to dedicate themselves to lives of service to God and humanity in order to impact society

The advice was given by the Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, at a church ceremony recently

At a similar event in the south-south state, the governor also advised modern parents on the need to raise their kids right

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Nigerians to dedicate themselves to lives of service to God and humanity in order to impact positively on society.

He gave the charge at the funeral mass for a late member of the Delta state House of Assembly, Kenneth Ogba, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Oleh, Isoko South local government area.

Governor Okowa, the clergy, and members of the lawmaker's family at the church service. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor Okowa speaks on the mystery of death

Okowa, who was in company with top government functionaries, said the late Ogba lived a life of great testimonies and impact.

He condoled with the deceased's family, the state legislature, and the Isoko people, and urged the immediate family to keep looking up to God to renew their faith at this difficult time.

The governor reminded the congregation that there was no good time to die, saying that only God knew why He allowed a man or woman to die at whatever age they did.

He expressed the belief that the deceased played his role in life and God called him at this time for a reason.

Governor Okowa disclosed that few months to the deceased's demise, they had a close session which got them quite close before death struck.

According to him, the late Ogba impacted so much on his immediate community, and the age we live up to does not matter but the impact made while we lived.

Governor Okowa's advice to modern parents

Similarly, Governor Okowa, on Thursday, July 22 called on parents to rededicate themselves to bringing up their children along God's paths as a way of curbing increasing societal malaise.

Okowa gave the charge at the funeral mass for late Dr (Mrs) Tuwere Utuama at St Andrew's Catholic Church, Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South local government area of the state.

Okowa, who was in company with his wife, Edith, former Governors Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator James Manager, and other top government functionaries, wished that all mothers would raise their children in a way that they would be proud as Christians.

He condoled with the deceased's husband and former deputy governor of the state, Professor Amos Utuama, SAN, the children, and the family.

He noted that late Mrs. Utuama lived a life of faith and commitment to the church and the community, and had obviously inculcated that in her children.

Recall that Governor Okowa on Thursday, June 3 advocated for the devolution of powers to states and local governments to stop overburdening the federal government with many responsibilities.

According to him, the federal government is overburdened with many responsibilities in the exclusive list, making it encumbered and inefficient.

He stated that states and local governments were closer to the people and required more funds to execute life-changing projects that would be beneficial to the people.

In a related development, Governor Okowa has said that for Nigeria to truly develop as a nation, there must be a partnership between the government and the people.

The governor stated this at a state banquet in honour of retiring chief judge of Delta state, Justice Marshal Umukoro, on Saturday night, May 22 in Government House, Asaba.

He said that in such partnership, consideration of equity and rights of all was paramount and that the people must be treated fairly and equitably in all dealings.

