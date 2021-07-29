The National Youth Service Corps is mourning the deaths of five prospective corps members who were scheduled to enroll in the Batch B 2021 orientation course

A spokesperson for the scheme, Adenike Adeyemi, disclosed what led to the deaths of the prospective corps members

The identities of those affected by the tragic mishap could not the ascertained as of the time filing this report

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the deaths of five prospective corps members who lost their lives in an auto crash in Abuja.

The late prospective corps members were reportedly travelling to the northern parts of Nigeria for the Batch B 2021 orientation course when the incident occurred.

NYSC management said it is devastated by the tragic incident

According to The Punch, a spokesperson for the NYSC, Adenike Adeyemi, disclosed that the ghastly motor accident happened around 2am on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, along the Abaji/Kwali Expressway.

She stated that the NYSC management was deeply saddened by the incident.

Adeyemi said:

''It is with deep sense of sorrow that the director-general, management and the entire NYSC family commiserate with the families of five prospective corps members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident around 2am today, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, along the Abaji/Kwali Expressway.

“The director-general and management also condole with the governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo states over the tragic incident that has left the NYSC devastated.”

Vanguard reported that NYSC also condoled with the governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo states over the tragic incident.

