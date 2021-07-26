The family of Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma has said that the northern leader is in Spain enjoying his holiday with his wife

There was a report that suggested that the former Chief of Army Staff and minister of defence is dead

According to the family source, a group of persons who are bent on peddling fake news and using same to gain possible traffic on their sites contorted the lies

Taraba - The family of Lieutenant General, Theophilus Danjuma (retd), has denied death rumour about the northern leader, saying he is alive.

Vanguard reports that Danjuma played a key role in post-independence military and political events in Nigeria.

The family of TY Danjuma has denied death rumour about the northern leader. Credit: TY Danjuma.

Legit.ng gathered that he was Chief of Army Staff from July 1975 to October 1979 and minister of defence under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

According to the report, a close family source who pleaded anonymity, said on Monday, July 26, while reacting to the rumours, said that the general is doing well and presently in Spain enjoying a holiday trip with his wife Daisy.

TY Danjuma is holidaying in Spain

The source reportedly said:

“It’s has become urgent and important for us to respond to the rumour flying around that the Rtd General who hails from Takum LGA of Taraba state is no more, this remains a rumour as it is not true. These are just a group of persons who are bent on peddling fake news and using same to gain possible traffic on their sites."

