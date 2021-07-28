Popular Nollywood actress, Blessing Nkechi Sunday has taken to social media to give an interesting piece of advice

According to the movie star, Big Brother Naija fans should support a dark-skinned lady and not a fair one, this time around

Recall the past edition of the show has a history of its light-skinned contestant pulling more fan bases than others

It appears Nkechi Blessing Sunday is done with the light-skinned privilege that some Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates are known to enjoy, as seen in a recent post.

The popular Nollywood actress recently took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts on the matter.

You all aren't encouraging dark-skinned people

According to her, BBNaija fans should try to throw their support behind a dark-skinned female housemate to support this time around and not a light-skinned one as is the norm.

In her words:

"To those supporting the BBN show, make una try pick one out of the Fine Black girls support. Enuf of this yellow yellow every time. Y'all ain't encouraging black skin people. Hian!"

See post below:

The actress shared her thoughts about BBNaija. Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Recall in the last season of the show, the actress drummed support for Nengi before switching to Laycon.

Nkechi's post may be on to something as currently, some of the most talked-about housemates are Maria and Anita - both biracial

Liquorose to break Laycon's record

The seventh female housemate to enter the BBNaija house, Rose Afije popularly known as Liquorose may soon make history as the first contestant to hit one million followers on Instagram.

Although the dancer was a bit popular before she entered the house, her fan base was a little over 700k. However, in less than 24 hours of being announced as one of the contestants, Liquorose has gained over 200k followers more.

Source: Legit