BBNaija 2021: Meet Arin With 17 Piercings, Princess Who Has Crush on Bukola Saraki, Other Female Contestants
It is day 2 of the Big Brother Naija season 6 launch. The first launch of the reality TV show was on Saturday, July 24, where the male contestants were welcomed into the house by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
The female contestants join their male counterparts on Sunday, July 25, and the journey to competing for the grand prize of N90 million.
Nini is the 11th housemate
Nini is a 26-year-old woman who can be anything except a makeup artiste because she is a natural beauty.
She is a troublemaker but if anyone brings trouble, she'll give it to them.
She owns a fashion brand and she is a model. After leaving the house, she would do an official opening for her brand.
With eleven females in the house, this year BBNaija show has 22 housemates.
Saskay is the petite 10th housemate
Saskay says she's a hard person on the outside but she's soft on the inside.
She's an artist and a model. Saskay has her own gallery.
She has her own boyfriend but the relationship isn't too solid.
Princess steps on the podium as the 9th housemate
Princess is a 30-year-old taxi driver and she wants to take Nigerians on a drive. She's been driving for over a year. She was out of a job for more than six months and she took the advice of her friend who told her to try taxi driving.
She said,
"With me, what you give is what you get. I have a crush on Dr Bukola Saraki."
Beatrice walks in as the 8th contestant
Beatrice is a fashion model from PortHarcort. She is in the house because she wants to sell herself and her brand.
After the show, she'll like to get a bigger space for her brand and work on her own modelling agency.
For now, she's single.
Liquorose is the 7th housemate
Liquorose is a popular dancer. She declares herself a drama queen.
She said,
"I'm bringing my thick thighs into the house."
Beautiful Maria is the 6th housemate
Maria is a 29-year-old realtor who sells houses in Dubai. She is on the show to have fun. She is single and unpredictable.
29-year-old Arinola is the 5th housemate
Arinola is a fashion designer. She will be addressed as Arin on the show.
She used to have 24 piercings but closed seven and is now left with 14.
Arin said,
"I have an ashawo face."
4th housemate Tega dances in
Tega has a mission and she is using the opportunity of the show to advertise herself.
Jackie P is the 3rd housemate
Jackie B is a single mother of one from Adamawa. She is in the house to have fun, to be playful and to flirt and would get under the sheets if she sees a housemate that can handle her.
She said,
"You respect me, I respect you. You don't respect me, I don't see you."
2nd housemate Peace comes onstage
Peace is an entrepreneur. She owns a fashion brand.
The young lady says she's peaceful but it is not her business if there is no peace in the house.
She said:
"Except you try to take what's mine or bully me, there will be a problem."
Peace is single but not searching.
Ebuka unveils 1st housemate, Angel
Angel danced to singer Tiwa Savage's Koroba as she met Ebuka on the stage. She is a writer, a poet and majors in film. She has 11 tattoos and they are personal to her.
According to her, she's doing Big Brother Naija for the fun of it. She says she's cool and will get along with everybody.