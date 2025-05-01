Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Wednesday night, April 30

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s 75th-minute goal for the Nerazzurri was overturned by referee Clement Turpin following a VAR review

The decision has ignited widespread online debate about the role of video replay in football, the world's most popular sport

The Nerazzurri struck early, with Marcus Thuram opening the scoring just 34 seconds into the match, followed by a second goal from Denzel Dumfries in the 21st minute.

Barcelona responded quickly, as Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal pulled one back in the 24th minute, and Ferran Torres equalised before halftime.

Inter Milan player Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacts during the UEFA Champions League seminal against Barcelona at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Spain. Photo by: Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

Dumfries restored Inter’s lead in the 63rd minute, but a Yann Sommer own goal just two minutes later leveled the score, per ESPN.

Inzaghi reacts to VAR offside decision

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has shared his thoughts on the offside call made by referee Clement Turpin during their Champions League clash with Barcelona.

According to Footboom1, Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the 75th minute after capitalising on Denzel Dumfries’ precise through ball.

Inzaghi described the decision as one of the closest offside calls in football history.

However, he added that the outcome did not alter his view, as he was satisfied with his players' performance. He said via Sempreinter:

"Being twice in the lead and then having that disallowed goal, which I still don’t understand why it was ruled out, leaves some regret.”

“These episodes can make the difference.

“But it doesn’t change anything about how I feel about these guys, they were fantastic.”

Inter Milan coach Simeone Inzaghi looks on before the UEFA Champions League semifinal tie against Barcelona at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Spain. Photo by: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail controversial VAR decision

Football fans are sharply divided over the offside decision by referee Clément Turpin, which led to a disallowed goal in the Inter Milan vs Barcelona match.

One X user argued that VAR is ruining the enjoyment of the game, while another claimed the Nerazzurri were "robbed" by the decision.

@iKaptainKush said:

"Mhki left foot is offside."

@yoadeoye wrote:

"It was a clear OnSide."

@Morre24 added:

"It was a clean onside...I said it, it was a clean late-night robbery."

@Utdterrain questioned:

"HOW IS THAT OFFSIDE 😭😭😭?"

@Chrisdaramola_1 posited:

"The toe was used to judge."

@knightbrolow24 said:

"It’s offside, only the part of the body that can score a goal counts."

@princeayedirisu wrote:

"The real trick yet shown to us by VAR is the accurate calculation of when the ball truly leaves the foot of the assisting player which ultimately decides the time for a picture freeze."

@Timi_Fam added:

"Going by this image, it’s offside.

"I’m sure you know that the hand doesn’t count in this situation in anyway because if you don’t then I don’t know what to say. As for the other parts of the body, the only thing that’s outside that line is the Inter Milan player’s feet."

@Gentlcaesar posited:

"They refused to show it.

"Inter was onside and should have been awarded that goal."

Barcelona fans hold Thanksgiving service

Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of Barcelona fans held a Thanksgiving service at a church on Sunday, April 27, to celebrate the team’s Copa del Rey victory over Real Madrid.

The pastor was heard praying in a Ghanaian language, offering blessings for the fans who brought offerings to the altar.

Following the prayer, the congregation responded with a loud “Amen” and cheered as the fans returned to their seats.

Source: Legit.ng