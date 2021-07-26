Nigerians have started following their favourite BBNaija housemate on their various social media pages

One of the housemates that is taking the lead out of the twenty-two contestants is the popular dancer Liquorose

Liquorose who had a little over 700k fans before she was announced on TV as a contestant now has 200k more

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The seventh female housemate to enter the BBNaija house, Rose Afije popularly known as Liquorose may soon make history as the first contestant to hit one million followers on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Liquorose is set to hit 1m fans on Instagram. Photos: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Liquorose gains more followers

Although the dancer was a bit popular before she entered the house, her fan base was a little over 700k.

However, in less than 24 hours of being announced as one of the contestants, Liquorose has gained over 200k followers more.

The young lady is set to beat the record of Lockdown housemate Laycon who gained a million followers weeks after he got into the house. Laycon's fans base rose from 3k to 1m.

Check out her profile below:

Liquorose's fan base is growing. Photo: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Funke Akindele chooses her favourite housemate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele excitedly took to her Instagram page to share Liquorose's profile from the BBNaija page. She also shared a video of the dancer doing what she loves to do best.

The actress revealed that she loves all Liquorose's dance videos and can't wait to see her shine.

Meanwhile, Jackie B from Adamawa state opened up about her love for her son during her interview with Ebuka. The curvaceous housemate revealed that her baby boy encouraged her to be on the show.

The single mum also showed off a cute neon badge that her son gave her before she left him at home to come for the show.

Source: Legit