Reality star from the Big Brother Naija season 5, Tochi, and a housemate of the ongoing season 6, Emmanuel shares a striking resemblance

Many followers of the reality show got even more confused as a picture of the two of them makes round on social media

Reactions have trailed the two celebs as many believed they are related but another fan countered saying they are not of the same tribe

Big Brother Naija 2020 reality star, Tochi, has shared a photo of himself and that of a housemate of the ongoing season 6 edition of the show, Emmanuel.

Taking to his Instastories, Tochi captioned the photo:

"My mom has some explanations to do!!!"

He ended the caption with a laughing emoji.

BBNaija Tochi and Emmanuel look-alike picture: Photo: Tochi Official and Emmanuel Umoh

Source: Instagram

Tochi's post stirred many reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

shafetitilayo.st

"You can't tell me otherwise omo the are related"

raylouisagha02

"Uncanny Resemblance"

mirian_official1

"They even have a photo together"

sheedahmo

"Don’t be surprised they are related"

itzmjfresh

"It’s so funny i also thought about it when I saw him at first"

otabor_confidence

"Asin ehn, The same smile"

tradox_fx said:

"They related by beards"

But @iamestyumoh spotted a difference in their tribe:

"One is Igbo and the other akwa ibom

Funke Akindele picks favourite among housemates

The appearance of Liquorose, a popular member of a dance crew sent social media into a frenzy and quite a number of people have camped with her.

One of such people was Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello, who took excitedly took to her social media page to jubilate.

The actress revealed that she loves all Liquorose's dance videos and can't wait to see her shine.

Arin's slum book of first BBNaija edition surfaces

In a conversation with another housemate, Yerins, Arin revealed that she had been a big fan of the show and it was amazing how she ended up on it.

Arin said she was 13 when the first season of the BBNaija show premiered and it had the show's host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as a contestant on it.

Popular Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, was also a contestant in the first season and his profile was right after Ebuka's on the page.

Arin disclosed that she tore off pages that had the housemates from a magazine and attached them to her slum book, thereby documenting it.

Source: Legit.ng