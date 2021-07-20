Businessmen Obi Cubana and ChiefPriest were the face of a first semester examination in a Nigerian university

A photo of the examination paper showed that both men were used for a case study for an accounting examination

Many Nigerians found it amusing with many marvelling at the recent university trend of using popular personalities in examinations

Businessman Obi Iyiegbu popularly referred to as Obi Cubana and Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu known as Cubana ChiefPriest were recently featured in a university examination.

Photo of the university examination paper shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram showed both popular personalities were used for a n accounting case study.

Both men were used for case study Photo Credit: @instablog9ja, @obi_cubana,@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

It is observed from the paper heading that the paper is from Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi.

Legit.ng could however not authenticate if the question paper is from the university as of time of making this report.

Both men have been in the news lately following the lavish burial ceremony of Obi Cubana's mum that was not only a roll call of A-list personalities in the country but also saw an elaborate display of wealth.

Nigerians react

@prolific_counsellor wrote:

"Don’t allow anyone put you under pressure of any kind. Gradually, you will get there. Societal pressure is why some people have turned kidnapping, Yahoo Yahoo & even banditry into a profession."

@isle_of_scents.ng said:

"Finally - an exam question that’s useful in the actual world."

@official_kashie_ commented:

"Have money ooh and your doings can be case study."

@paulprolly reacted:

"Exams like this are always hard, catch cruise before failing."

@adaikwerre stated:

"To tell you these lecturers know what they are doing. Many of them don’t bring questions from what they taught in class, you just have to be smart. Burial wey we never finish don come out for exams. Some students are still in Oba picking money."

Instagram comedian becomes face of a Nigerian university examination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian university had set its examination question after a popular Instagram comedian.

Popular Instagram comedian Black Kamaru was the face of an examination question in the recently conducted examination in Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka.

The examination question in part bearing the face of popular Instagram Comedian Black Kamaru read thus:

"Scrutinise this picture, and deduce a theme subject matter. Organize your well thought interpretation into an epistemologically fitting creative composition.

"The title of your piece must suffice as a fitting caption."

