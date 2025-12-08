Mothers of Leading Afrobeat Stars, Tems and Ayra Starr, Launch EdenOceans Club

EdenOceans Club, a visionary wellness and support community for women, celebrated its official launch with a grand dinner event on Friday, December 5, 2025, at The Yacht Hotel in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The evening drew influential figures, entrepreneurs, wellness professionals, high-profile music producers, media personalities, record labels, and aspiring young stars eager to embrace the club’s holistic approach to life, success, and leadership.

L-R: Nene Aderibigbe – Mother of global music sensation Ayra Starr; and Dr. Olasimbo Davidson – Mother of Grammy-winner Afrobeat singer Tems

Source: Original

The organization was founded by two remarkable, visionary women — Dr. Olasimbo Davidson and Nene Aderibigbe, mothers of Nigerian Afrobeat sensations Tems and Ayra Starr, respectively. Their shared commitment to personal healing, growth, and advancing women’s wellness and leadership forms the bedrock of EdenOceans.

A vision of transcendent wellness

In their joint opening remarks, the founders warmly welcomed guests, setting the ambience for the movement they are birthing.

“Welcome to EdenOceans — your place of healing, a place of refuge, a place to rediscover yourself, overcome life’s challenges, actualize your dream, and grow and thrive,” Dr. Olasimbo Davidson and Nene Aderibigbe stated.

“This is a community curated to help you enhance your career and social impact, as well as receive personalized support within each peer group. We are here to help you learn and lead. We have birthed a movement that rebuilds and transforms lives. Tell us your dream, and we will try our very best to get you to the finish line. We need dreamers willing to step out of their comfort zones and reach for the skies,” they added.

The central theme of EdenOceans Club is ‘integrated wellness’. The club founders challenged conventional notions of health, emphasizing that true wellness encompasses multiple facets of life.

“Wellness is primarily about life — transcending our physical, emotional, mental, financial, and spiritual health,” they explained. “For too long, we have believed that medicines, exercise, and vitamins can grant us long life & prosperity. This is a myth. Without real-time wellness, it would be quite difficult to actualize any Dream at all,’’ Dr. Davidson added.

An evening of purpose and participation

The launch featured live music performances by EdenOceans’ emerging artists from the club’s music program. Premium business members remarked on their positive experiences and vision for the Club, and guests moved through each segment of the event with opportunities to connect, ask questions, and understand the structure behind EdenOceans’ value proposition.

A leap toward effective wellness and leadership culture for women

EdenOceans aims to set a new standard for how women engage with wellness, leadership, and personal effectiveness across Africa and beyond. The club’s vision is to become the world’s most exclusive integrated wellness club, offering members structured experiences that encourage rejuvenation, clarity, and transformation.

The pillars of EdenOceans

EdenOceans offers members advanced wellness programs and the best lifestyle support systems designed to eliminate barriers to women’s exponential growth & financial freedom.

Member groups served

The club is dedicated to serving a diverse group of individuals who desire to start their transformational journeys, including:

Young, aspiring artists in music, movies, and other show business careers.

Women in business seeking greater social impact, meaningful connections, board memberships, and global opportunities.

Women parenting alone who require a supportive community to network, thrive, excel, and build successful careers.

Celebrities and mothers of celebrities in the entertainment industry who would love impactful collaborations.

Senior women in their 70s focused on achieving advanced wellness, cognitive training, mental and physical agility, and longevity.

Notable guests at the launch included Prof. Chinwe Ogedegbe – Director, ECMC Clinics, Abby Quadri – CEO of Pro IX UK, Adetunji Paul Openiyi – Senior Executive at Udemy Dublin, who is also Tems’ brother, and his wife Blessing Usoro – a Senior Executive at Mastercard Dublin, Mrs Temiloluwa Thompson – filmmaker and founder of Sucker Busters Film USA, and several other supporters whose presence strengthened the evening’s purpose of building a community where women learn, grow, and thrive.

The official launch dinner marked the beginning of EdenOceans’ mission to redefine success through comprehensive well-being, paving the way for a future where every member can achieve a vision bigger than themselves.

Visit www.edenoceans.com for more information.

Source: Legit.ng