A video of the rave of the moment Hilda Effiong Bassey having a romantic time with a young man has surfaced on the internet

The Akwa Ibom foodpreneur was seen cooking a lovely meal and was joined by food stylist Chef Cupid

After she served him his food in what many tagged a commercial, Hilda then kissed him on the lips

Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging clip that captured Nigeria's Hilda Baci kissing Chef Cupid.

The clip seen on social media was believed to have been shot before Hilda's record-breaking four-day cook-a-thon.

Hilda Baci is seen having a romantic moment. Photo Credit: @ladyvee4venza

In the clip, she looked excited as she prepared a sumptuous delicacy. Suddenly, Cupid appeared on the scene and held her from behind.

She encouraged the distraction by facing him as they behaved as lovers. Cupid would return to a sofa where Hilda brought him his food.

The duo then shared a kiss and a hug afterwards, with Cupid also kissing her on the forehead after taking a spoonful of the meal.

Some netizens said it was a commercial, while others argued they may be dating.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

iomawal said:

"Hilda don scam me me that’s thinking I’m the future husband. . You’re lucky man. God bless ya."

Sarah123 said:

"Them kiss mouth to mouth."

norren@gmail.com said:

"Let me hope its not the ex who posted after her fame according to the comment section."

Grace Ogwuche said:

"He does this with every girl he has cooked with so please let this girl enjoy her moment."

ASEH SOLANGE (ACCA) said:

"Now every little detail about her life is under the lamp light .Makes me wonder if this light shines on you what people may find."

unusual_tamara said:

"You carri back, carri front and come fine unto of am, you come sabi cook (WHAT ARE YOU)???"

IsaacCee said:

"Guinness please look deeper. Hilda broke more than 3 records."

