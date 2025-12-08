A young woman survived a shocking 2021 acid attack that left her with life-changing injuries

In chat with Legit.ng, she recounted her painful journey through poor treatment, costly surgeries

She appealed for urgent help as police revisit the case, and her health continues to worsen

A tragic incident occurred in Adamawa state in 2021, when Miss Eve Usman Kwala, a resident of New Nigeria, in Yola South Local Government Area, became the victim of a brutal acid attack that severely damaged her ear and one of her brèàsts, leaving her physically debilitated and emotionally traumatised.

Acid attack survivor Miss Eve Usman Kwala shares ongoing pain and struggle 4 years after brutal assault. Photo credit: Eve Kwala

Source: UGC

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, Miss Eve recounted the attack, the inadequate medical care she initially received, her subsequent surgeries, and the lasting physical and emotional challenges she continues to face.

Miss Eve narrated:

"The incident happened on the 10th of December 2021, around 8 pm at Ribadu Square in Yola, where I went to eat dinner at my stepmother's place, who sells food there. When I was about to leave, I saw a 406 car pass by, and I recognised the car, it was my neighbor's car. So I called him on the phone to ask him if he was the one in the car, so that he could give me a ride home. I was afraid of the Shila Boys because it was getting late. They stopped and carried me, then one of his friends asked me to sit at the front since I am a woman, and I obliged."

"When we took off, a car was driving before us and there was a traffic holdup, as our driver was trying to overtake the car, I felt something poured on my hand and I shouted, so when I shouted, the people who poured the acid from the other car poured more of it again and all of us in the car were affected we were 5 in the car."

"We were rushed to a specialist hospital where I lost one of my brèàsts and an ear due to the acid that was poured on me."

She expressed painfully,

"At the specialist hospital, I didn't get any proper treatment, so I personally went to a private hospital called Bamaiyi, where my family spent all the resources they had on medical bills. It was there, they discovered my backbone is out, and the bone in my chest too. Blood was rushing out of my ear, and I needed plastic surgery to put the bone back in its position, and my family was financially unstable at that moment. I later went to Federal Medical Center Yola to get treatment for my ear."

"At FMC, a radio station came and interviewed, and the story was aired, that was where Mr Abdulaziz Nyako heard about it and took expenses for my plastic surgery in Gombe teaching hospital. I spent 2 months at the hospital. The surgery was successful, but I still can't move my neck from left to right, and my ear is still bringing out blood and fluid every day, especially whenever I enter a crowded environment, a market, or a church."

"I've been using cotton fabric on my ear since 2021 to date."

Acid attack survivor still awaits justice, arrests

Despite public outcry and renewed police attention, no suspect has been arrested, leaving her calling for justice and support

"My neighbors reported the case to the police command, and they asked me a few questions, which I responded to. They promised to carry on an investigation into the case, as of that time the incident happened."

"On a faithful day, someone called me and asked me to send my pictures of the incident of which I did, and the next thing I saw on social media was a call for justice on my behalf. It made me so emotional, and I felt loved seeing someone showing concern on my behalf."

"The public reaction has drawn the attention of the human rights advocates and has made the police revisit my case again."

"The police command said it has yet to arrest anyone as a suspect of the act since 2021 to date," she added.

Miss Eve Usman Kwala opens up about her painful journey after acid attack in Yola, Adamawa

Source: Original

Victim's call for help

Miss Eve further appealed to individuals, the government, and human rights organisations for urgent medical and financial support, citing ongoing trauma and inability to work.

"I'm calling on individuals, government, and human rights organizations to come to my aid, because my ear still needs surgery, and I'm financially unstable. Medically, I can not do any hard work to sustain myself financially, and I hardly feed myself sometimes due to lack."

"This incident has caused me so much trauma; I have been cheated, and it's only God that can heal the wound in my heart."

Also speaking, the police public relations officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, maintained that:

"The command is working effortlessly to ensure that the perpetrators of this act are being arrested and must face the law. We call on the public to report any news concerning this case to the command unfailing."

"The police are committed to safeguarding the security of the public and apprehending anyone who violates the law."

Adamawa family pleads after boy goes missing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 7‑year‑old boy vanished in the Bachure community of Adamawa state after leaving home around midday on November 29.

The father says he left to buy food for the child; when he returned, the boy was gone. Searches by family and neighbours turned up no trace.

Despite reports to police, local vigilantes, and security agencies, days have passed with no update. The family is desperate for help and appeals for public assistance.

Source: Legit.ng