Actors Kanayo O. Kanayo and Alex Ekubo are still catching their breath from all they witnessed at Obi Cubana mother’s burial in Oba, Anambra

Kanayo took to his Instagram page with a video urging people to hustle hard so they won’t be left behind when EFCC raids their friends

Similarly, Ekubo in a post shared on his page explained that the ceremony taught him a vital lesson about the different types of money

Nollywood movie stars Kanayo O. Kanayo and Alex Ekubo were among those who showed up to celebrate with Obi Cubana as he buried his late mother.

The morning after the carnival-like funeral, both movie stars took to their respective Instagram pages noting how the lavish display of money influenced their views about life.

Morning after burial: Actors Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo react. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo in a video post told his fans and followers that there is a need for them to hustle hard.

According to him, they should hustle up to the point where they wouldn’t be left behind when officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) come visiting.

See his post below:

Also speaking about the flamboyant display of wealth at the funeral, actor Ekubo explained that the event made him realise that there are different types of money.

Ekubo said there is Igbo money, Nigerian money and the one in Anambra. He wrote:

"I learnt a vital lesson yesterday. There are 3 kinds of money in this World. There is Nigerian Money. There is Igbo Money. Then There is ANAMBRA MONEY. You see this last one I mentioned. If skin no full, no put body."

See his post:

Fans react to Kanayo, Ekubo's posts

Fans and followers who came across the posts from the film stars had mixed reactions about their takes.

Read some comments sighted below:

jenny_ezike said:

"It’s the anambra money for me... I must marry rich anambra man..."

only1puff said:

"No be lie!!!!!! Anambra has the lowest poverty gdp in the country , which makes them the richest state by gdp."

drteestyle said:

"I agree, Anambra money no be for here."

amy_nic27 said:

"Wahala for who Efcc never carry."

eugeneifeanyi3 said:

iamjessyshalom high ooo."

iamjessyshalom said:

"Wahala for who EFCC no carry ooo."

