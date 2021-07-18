A hilarious video of Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo and his friend, Obi Cubana, has surfaced on social media

The clip captured the moment Cubana made the cross sign as the actor famous for money ritual roles rained cash on him

Nigerians on social media had hilarious reactions to the clip with some of them noting that Kanayo has an interesting sense of humour

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Wealthy businessman Obi Cubana has humoured members of the online community after he was spotted in a completely hilarious video.

The clip making the rounds on social media captured the moment a friend rained money on him on the dance floor.

Obi Cubana seeks protection as Kanayo O. Kanayo sprays him money. Photo: @obi_cubana/ @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

However, when it was actor Kanayo O. Kanayo’s turn to spray fresh N500 notes, Cubana was quick to make the cross sign as the movie star popular for money ritual roles did his thing.

Interestingly, Kanayo didn’t seem to take any offence as he simply laughed it off and continued spraying.

Watch the video as posted by the actor below:

Social media users react

As expected, the video cracked several netizens up with many commending Kanayo’s sense of humour and hailing him for not taking offence at Cubana’s action.

Read comments below:

ogegabriel said:

"Them dey catch cruise, even KOK knows."

theoadaa said:

" love them. Love KOK more for his sense of humour."

goldlooksng said:

"Who else heard cover yourself with the blood of Jesus."

official_cheezy1 said:

lifeoforia____ o go turn to tuber of yam for night ooo like that movie called blood money."

lifeoforia____ said:

"Safety 1st."

phinemandy said:

" is the sign for me not even the money."

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kanayo, Alex Ekubo react morning after Anambra burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actors Kanayo O. Kanayo and Alex Ekubo took to their respective IG pages to speak up after their experience at Obi Cubana mother’s burial ceremony.

Kanayo shared a video urging people to hustle hard so they won’t be left behind when EFCC raids their friends.

Similarly, Ekubo in a post shared on his page explained that the ceremony taught him a vital lesson about the different types of money.

Source: Legit.ng News