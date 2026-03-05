They were terrible people. Terrible people. They took the franchise from us, took it from us. And then they stole the idea for the third one. They took it from us and gave it to somebody else because we couldn't make a deal.

The above words from Marlon Wayans during a 2024 interview on Club Shay Shay clearly answer the question: Why did the Wayans Brothers leave the Scary Movie franchise? They left after the second film due to creative and contract disputes with Miramax, the studio that held the series' rights. Their return now aims to revive the bold parody style that made the originals iconic.

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans attend the 6th Annual BET Awards. Photo: SGranitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Wayans Brothers, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory , left the Scary Movie franchise after the second film over creative and contract disputes with Miramax.

, left the Scary Movie franchise after the over creative and contract disputes with Miramax. The Wayans Brothers are returning to the Scary Movie franchise after 25 years, marking their first involvement since Scary Movie 2 in 2001.

in 2001. Scary Movie 6 is set to release in theatres on 5 June 2026 under Paramount Pictures .

is set to release in theatres on . The film reunites the original cast in key roles, with Marlon Wayans as Shorty, Shawn Wayans as Ray, Anna Faris as Cindy, and Regina Hall as Brenda.

Why did the Wayans Brothers leave the Scary Movie franchise?

In a 2024 interview on Foxy 106.9, Marlon Wayans explained why the Wayans Brothers left the Scary Movie franchise, saying:

It was tough to walk away, but we felt like we had to protect our voice.

Creative differences with Miramax led them to exit after the first two films. On Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, he added that the family received a crappy deal for the first movie.

Marlon Wayans during the 83rd annual Golden Globe (L), and Keenen Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans during Celebrities Attend Ultimate Fighting Championship 60 (R). Photo: Emma, Gregg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When negotiations for Scary Movie 3 fell through, Miramax took the idea and gave it to someone else without informing them. Therefore, their departure stemmed from contract disputes, lack of creative control, and unfair treatment.

Why are they back for Scary Movie 6?

The original Scary Movie premiered in 2000 and spawned four sequels, with Scary Movie 5 releasing in 2013. After more than 20 years, the Wayans Brothers, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, are returning to revive the franchise's bold humour.

A new film was announced in April 2024, and by October, the brothers confirmed they would write the script together. In a 2025 Entertainment Weekly interview, Marlon Wayans explained their return after 25 years: the end of the Weinstein era, encouragement from their father Howell Stouten Wayans, and guidance from God. He added:

I got me and my brothers together to come back to a franchise that we were removed from. I think the assignment is to bring back the cast, bring back me and my brothers working together.

Scary Movie 6 will premiere in theatres on 5 June 2026. Photo: @boardroom (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The industry believes the timing is right for the franchise's return. In a December 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, as cited by Y! Entertainment, Miramax CEO Jon Glickman said there is growing demand for a theatrical comedy that can unite audiences. He stated:

Like everybody in the industry, I certainly feel like there's a boiling pressure to finally get one out there that works huge, and I think this one's going to do it.

Addressing the film's release during a tense political climate, he added:

People want to be able to laugh together at the same stuff. It's very meaningful at this moment to have this opportunity.

Wayans Brothers’ role in Scary Movie 6 production

Scary Movie 6 is produced by Miramax and distributed by Paramount Pictures, with filming wrapping up in late 2025. The Wayans Brothers, Shawn, Keenen Ivory, and Marlon Wayans, return as writers and producers to bring back their signature comedic style.

The movie is directed by Michael Tiddes, known for hit parody comedies like A Haunted House, A Haunted House 2, and Fifty Shades of Black.

First look: Scary Movie 6 trailer

The official trailer for Scary Movie 6 was released online on 2 March 2026. Photo: @nerdtropolis (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The first Scary Movie 6 trailer premiered in theatres ahead of Scream 7 and was released online on 2 March 2026. It offers a glimpse of the film's horror-parody style, teasing spoofs of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream, Heretic, Get Out, and Nope.

Scary Movie 6 will hit theatres on 5 June 2026, a week earlier than originally announced. Comedian Marlon shared the news in a video on his Instagram page. He said:

We are currently in the edit for Scary Movie. The bad news is, we're no longer going to be releasing on 12 June. The good news is, due to the overwhelming response and the worldwide excitement, we are releasing a week earlier. That's right: 5 June is the new date for Scary Movie! We're starting off the summer with a bang and a laugh fest. So I'm really excited about coming early.

Meet the Scary Movie 6 cast

The sequel brings back fan-favourite original cast members: Marlon Wayans as Shorty, Shawn Wayans as Ray, Anna Faris as Cindy, and Regina Hall as Brenda.

Other returning stars include Lochlyn Munro, Jon Abrahams, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri, and Chris Elliott. New additions to the ensemble are Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, and Heidi Gardner.

Original stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall return for Scary Movie 6. Photo: @coveredgeekly (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In a 2025 interview with Deadline, actresses Faris and Hall shared their excitement about reuniting and reprising their characters. They said:

We can't wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon — three men we'd literally die for (in Brenda's case, again).

What is Scary Movie 6 about?

The full plot of Scary Movie 6 is still under wraps. The film will parody recent hit horror movies with the Scary Movie series' signature bold and irreverent comedy. In March 2025, Marlon told People what fans can expect:

We got the gloves off. We're going R. We're going to have the same fun and the same kind of tone and Wayans flavor that we gave on the first one.

In September 2025, the comedian expanded on this in an interview with ComicBook, listing some of the recent horror films the sequel could spoof:

I mean, you know, I'm just a fan of the whole genre, man. I Know What You Did Last Summer may have something in there. I think the Scream franchise is always a great one. I think Heretic was a wonderful film. Longlegs. Get Out. Nope. There are just so many great horror films to pull from that we plan on having a field day. Sinners.

What is Scary Movie 6 a parody of?

Scary Movie 6 spoofs recent horror hits like Scream and Get Out. Photo: @nerdtropolis (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Scary Movie 6 parodies recent horror films like Scream, Get Out, and I Know What You Did Last Summer with the franchise's signature comedic style.

Is Scary Movie 6 already filmed?

Scary Movie 6 has completed filming and is now in post-production. Principal photography ran from 1 October to 24 November 2025, at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Following the end of production in late November, the film moved into editing and other post-production processes.

Are the Wayans Brothers going to be in Scary Movie 6?

The Wayans Brothers, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, are returning to Scary Movie 6 as writers and producers, with Marlon and Shawn also reprising their roles as Shorty and Ray.

Who is returning for Scary Movie 6?

The confirmed actors returning for Scary Movie 6 are Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Lochlyn Munro, Jon Abrahams, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, and Anthony Anderson.

Why weren't the Wayans Brothers in Scary Movie 5?

The Wayans Brothers were not part of Scary Movie 5 because they left the franchise after the second film over creative differences and contract disputes with Miramax, the studio that owned the series.

The Wayans Brothers left the Scary Movie franchise due to creative and contractual disputes with Miramax. They are returning for Scary Movie 6 to revive the bold, irreverent humour and parody style that made the originals so popular. Fans can look forward to their signature comedy appealing to both longtime and new audiences.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best upcoming anime in March 2026. The most anticipated release in March 2026 is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, widely praised as a masterpiece of the franchise. It is set to premiere on Netflix on 19 March 2026.

The upcoming anime in March 2026 promises an exciting mix of intense action and rich, story-driven conclusions. Fans can watch the eagerly awaited series on popular platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix, as well as in Japanese and international theaters.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng