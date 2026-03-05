NNPP urged INEC to restore public trust in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections

Ladipo Johnson, NNPP National Publicity Secretary, said voter apathy stemmed from distrust in the electoral system

Joash Amupitan, INEC Chairman, announced a review of the commission’s 2022 political party regulations

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to focus on restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party said declining voter turnout in the country is not primarily caused by internal disagreements within political parties but by a growing perception among Nigerians that the electoral system lacks transparency.

2027 Election: NNPP Sends Crucial Message to INEC Ahead of Poll

NNPP reacts to concerns over internal disputes

The position of the party was made known in a statement issued in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, on Wednesday.

Johnson was responding to recent concerns raised by the electoral commission about the effect of internal disputes within political parties on its operations.

He admitted that such disagreements sometimes lead to legal battles that involve the commission, thereby creating administrative pressure.

“It is, in a sense, understandable that INEC complains about the disturbances caused by internal party disputes.

“Because the commission is often joined as a necessary party in these suits, it inevitably drains their time and resources," Johnson said.

NNPP links voter apathy to lack of trust in electoral system

Despite acknowledging the challenge posed by internal party litigation, the NNPP spokesman argued that the more serious issue confronting Nigeria’s democracy is the widespread loss of trust in the electoral process.

He maintained that many Nigerians believe that election outcomes do not always reflect the will of the people.

“While administrative hurdles are real, I strongly urge the INEC Chairman to recognise a far more dangerous reality,” Johnson stated.

“The greatest cause of voter apathy in Nigeria is not internal party friction; it is the widespread perception that INEC is complicit in subverting the will of the people.”

According to him, this perception has discouraged many eligible voters from participating in elections.

“A large percentage of the voting public remains convinced that the system is rigged and that their ballots do not count. This crisis of confidence is the primary driver of voter apathy.

“Until INEC demonstrates absolute transparency and proves it is an unbiased arbiter, no amount of internal party stability will bring Nigerians back to the polling units," he added.

NNPP urges reforms to strengthen democracy

The NNPP further noted that while political parties must improve internal democracy and reduce avoidable litigation, the electoral commission also has a responsibility to introduce reforms capable of rebuilding trust in the system.

The party said meaningful reforms and transparency would help reassure Nigerians that their votes matter.

INEC begins review of party regulations

The NNPP’s comments came shortly after INEC announced plans to review its 2022 regulations and guidelines for political parties.

The review, according to the commission, is aimed at improving transparency and strengthening the integrity of the electoral process ahead of future elections.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan disclosed this during a technical workshop on the revision of the commission’s guidelines for political parties held in Ikot Ekpene on Wednesday.

Amupitan said the review would also align the commission’s regulations with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, while calling on stakeholders to contribute ideas that will strengthen Nigeria’s democratic system.

