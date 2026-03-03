Eric Chelle has reportedly replaced Stanley Nwabali with Francis Uzoho as Nigeria’s new first-choice goalkeeper

Nwabali’s clubless status has weakened his position in the national team after leaving Chippa United

Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo and Udinese’s Maduka Okoye remain in contention for the No.1 shirt

Eric Chelle has made a bold call in the Super Eagles goalkeeping department, officially replacing Stanley Nwabali with Francis Uzoho as Nigeria’s new first-choice goalkeeper.

With Nigeria preparing for upcoming international fixtures, the Malian coach has opted for stability over uncertainty, ending Nwabali’s long spell as the undisputed number one for the Super Eagles.

Nwabali’s troubles with the national team began after the 29-year-old goalie mutually terminated his contract with Chippa United on February 5, 2026.

The former Kastina United goalkeeper, who had been Nigeria’s preferred option in recent years, left the South African side months before his deal was due to expire, One Football reports.

However, weeks after his departure, Nwabali remains without a club, creating uncertainty around his match fitness and readiness for international duty.

That situation has not gone unnoticed by Chelle, who omitted the 29-year-old from Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

For a player who was once regarded as untouchable between the posts, the sudden fall in status marks a dramatic shift.

Chelle is keen to avoid risks as Nigeria return to action for the first time after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and the absence of regular football proved decisive in the coach’s thinking.

Uzoho picked as new Super Eagles number one

With Nwabali sidelined, Chelle quickly turned to Francis Uzoho as the new number one, per OwnGoal Nigeria.

The experienced shot-stopper, who has made just eight appearances this season for Omonia Nicosia per Transfermarkt, was Nigeria’s second-choice goalkeeper during the last AFCON, where the Super Eagles finished third in Morocco.

Uzoho’s selection signals Chelle’s preference for familiarity and discipline within the squad.

The coach is reportedly unconvinced by Maduka Okoye, who previously declined an AFCON call-up after learning he would not be guaranteed the starting role.

That episode is believed to have strained his relationship with the current Super Eagles technical crew.

Ironically, Okoye, who plays for Udinese, would normally be a leading contender for the position based on club pedigree alone.

Okonkwo to rival Uzoho in goal

While Uzoho now leads the race, the newly picked Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper will not enjoy a free run.

Newly invited Wrexham United’s Arthur Okonkwo is set to provide serious competition for the number one spot in the Super Eagles.

Okonkwo recently switched his international allegiance from England to Nigeria and his arrival adds a new layer of intrigue to Chelle’s goalkeeping plans, with the coach eager to encourage healthy competition rather than rely on one dominant figure.

With Nigeria seeking to rebuild after recent setbacks, the goalkeeping department is now wide open.

