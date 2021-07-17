Politician Akin Alabi has taken to social media with a response to critics who dragged him for ‘sprinkling’ money at Obi Cubana mother’s burial

The lawmaker in an Instagram post noted that he couldn’t afford to spend more than N9k at the star-studded funeral ceremony

Alabi’s clarification on the matter stirred different reactions from his followers on the social media platform

A flamboyant display of wealth was the theme at the recently concluded funeral ceremony of Obi Cubana’s late mother. However, one individual who didn’t partake in the outlandish display is popular lawmaker, Akin Alabi.

The politician who received bashing in the online community after a video of him spraying a paltry sum of money on the dance floor, recently came out to clear the air on the matter.

Obi Cubana: Akin Alabi explains why he only sprayed N9k. Photo: @obi_cubana/@akinalabi

Alabi had been accused of ‘sprinkling’ N2k after an Oghene cultural troupe sang his praises. He, however, set the record straight in the post shared on his Instagram page.

The lawmaker explained that he spent a total of N9k as opposed to the small amount that had been circulated on social media.

He added that it was the only amount he could afford as a government worker. Alabi wrote:

"As a government worker, I could not afford to spray (or was it sprinkle) more than this. And it was not 2k as bad-mouthed people said. It was 9k."

In a different portion of his post, the lawmaker extended his appreciation to Cubana for inviting him to the ceremony.

See his post below:

Reactions greet Akin Alabi’s post

Following the clarification from the politician, social media users flooded his comment section with different reactions.

Read what some of them had to say below:

etek_notions said:

"You did noble self. We politicians don't spray ooo. Before constituents will say is their money."

ossyachievas said:

"I too love you man…"

realwarripikin said:

It’s d dance for me

_____amtaurus said:

"Baba u don’t need this really!!. You owe nobody explanation how you spend ur money!"

thesavvyentrepreneur.ng said:

"9k money na, if I dash my staff dem go off Ac , use hand fan blow me."

bankytheman said:

"Lmao. Egbon mi, ogbologbo ni yin, always behaving appropriately."

