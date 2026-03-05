The Nigeria Football Federation has reacted to the rumours that FIFA has delivered verdict on the World Cup case

FIFA's confirmation of the intercontinental playoff schedule sparked rumours that a verdict had been delivered

The world football governing body is still carrying on with its investigation in the petition NFF submitted in December

The Nigeria Football Federation has hit back at the claims that FIFA had delivered a verdict on the 2026 FIFA World Cup case against DR Congo.

Nigeria lost the final of the African playoff to DR Congo 4-3 on penalties on November 16, 2025, thus competitively ending their World Cup campaign.

However, the Super Eagles crawled back into contention after the NFF submitted a petition to FIFA challenging the eligibility of some DR Congo stars.

The petition which was submitted in December has yet to receive a formal judgement from FIFA weeks to the intercontinental playoff in Mexico.

NFF reacts to World Cup rumours

The Nigeria Football Federation has reacted to the widespread rumours that Nigeria’s World Cup hopes are dashed after FIFA announced the fixtures for the playoff.

According to Woramangra, who cited NFF’s director of media and communications Dr Ademola Olajire, debunked the rumours circulating in the media.

Olajire reportedly claimed that there has yet to be an official communication from FIFA, and the NFF will be the first to know and not the media.

The NFF expects a full resolution before the intercontinental playoffs from March 27-31, 2026, in the Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey.

