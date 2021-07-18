Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana turned him mum's burial which was concluded recently into a carnival

Friend and close associates of the businessman turned the party into a 'moneyfest' as it rained different currencies and denominations

The video of a young man flaunting the bundle of money he picked from the burial has sparked reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Onbi Cubana's mum's burial was noting short of a lavish carnival with shocking display of wealth and cows.

Days before the party, it already promised to be the talk of town and social media. The billionaire businessman was gifted over two hundred cows by friends.

Obi Cubana's friends rained money at his mum's burial Photo credit: @obi_cubana/@ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Money rain

Nigerian celebrities and entertainers also showed up at the party, and turned it into an extravagant affair as bundles of different denominations and currencies of money rented the air and flowed like a river.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While a lot of people on social media wished to relocate to Oba, Anambra, some people were lucky to have picked up money from the burial.

The video of a young man who claimed to have picked up a bundle of money totalling 100k made rounds on social media.

In the video as sighted by Legit.ng, he was seen happily showing off the bundle.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Namgay.jorden:

"When will Obi Cubana do his fathers burial? I must not miss that one."

4shy01:

"Who knows last time he saw 100k last?"

Iam_beautypreshluv

"This is crazy menn. People’s are not equal. God really blessed him. I’m sure he picked more."

Fitlife_weightloss:

"Oh wow!!! A whole bundle just like that. Luckiest picker indeed...Biko use the money well ooo"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Dr Chery drags Chiefpriest

Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana gave his mother a befitting farewell to the other world in Oba, Anambra state.

Celebrity bartender, Cubana Chiefpriest outdid Obi's other friends by sending a trailer loaded with forty-six cows before the event.

Former Ultimate Love housemate, Dr Cherry took to social media to drag Chiefpriest claiming that he owes his workers salaries and tries to sleep with young girls.

Source: Legit.ng