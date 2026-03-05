Victor Osimhen faces a high-pressure Champions League tie versus Liverpool without the usual support of Galatasaray travelling fans

Galatasaray have been hit with a €40,000 fine and an away fan by UEFA ban following crowd disturbances against Juventus

The Turkish club intends to appeal UEFA’s ruling as they prepare for the decisive second leg at Anfield

Galatasaray and Victor Osimhen have been handed a serious blow ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee confirmed that Galatasaray has been ordered to play their next away European fixture without travelling supporters.

UEFA Disciplinary Committee confirmed that Galatasaray have been handed an away supporter ban along with a €40,000 fine. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

The ruling follows incidents involving Galatasaray fans during the knockout play-off match against Juventus in Turin, which UEFA determined breached safety and security regulations under its competition rules.

Alongside the supporter ban, the Turkish giants were also fined €40,000. UEFA reviewed official match delegate and security reports before reaching the decision, citing crowd disturbances as the primary reason for the sanctions, Turkiye Today reports.

The Istanbul giants scaled through a difficult night, needing two goals in extra time to secure their Round of 16 spot after losing 3-2 on the night but qualified with a 7-5 aggregate scoreline.

Galatasaray to appeal UEFA sanction

Galatasaray have already expressed their intention to appeal the decision, Tribuna reports.

Galatasaray players applaud their fans after booking their Round of 16 spot against Juventus. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the Turkish club confirmed it would challenge the ruling before UEFA’s Court of Arbitration, seeking either a reduction or complete overturn of the punishment.

UEFA’s ruling, however, will remain in effect until the appeal is reviewed, meaning the second-leg match at Anfield will currently be played without Galatasaray’s travelling supporters.

Implications for Osimhen and Galatasaray

For Victor Osimhen and his teammates, the absence of travelling fans represents a significant challenge.

Galatasaray supporters are widely regarded as some of the most passionate and intimidating in Europe, and their absence at Anfield could diminish the emotional edge the Turkish side usually enjoys during away matches.

The first leg in Istanbul on March 10 will still feature home support, but the return leg in Liverpool on March 18 will now be played in front of an empty away section.

Analysts suggest this could tilt the balance in favour of Liverpool, increasing pressure on Osimhen to perform under more intense conditions.

The Nigerian forward, who has been in outstanding form this season, will be relied upon heavily to create chances and score crucial goals.

Osimhen is Galatasaray’s leading goalscorer in the Champions League this season with seven goals and has won four Man of the Match awards so far in the competition this campaign.

A positive result for Galatasaray in the first leg will now be even more crucial, as the team faces the daunting task of managing Anfield’s electric atmosphere without their own fans.

Galatasaray president hails Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has praised Victor Osimhen as the second most exciting striker in the club's history after the legendary Oktay Metin.

Osimhen has been the driving force at Galatasaray since joining the club on an initial loan deal from Napoli in 2024 before making it permanent in the summer of 2025.

Source: Legit.ng