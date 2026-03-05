Joeboy has shared his take on Tyla’s Grammy win a few months ago at the 68th edition of the prestigious awards

Nigerian singer Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, known as Joeboy, has reacted to South African singer Tyla’s win at the 68th Grammy Awards.

The music star had been nominated alongside some Nigerian singers, including Davido, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr.

Tyla later won the Best African Music Performance category, defeating the Nigerian artists nominated alongside her.

Davido reacted to the loss, especially as many people had been rooting for him to win the award.

While granting an interview, Joeboy shared his thoughts about Tyla’s win. According to him, the singer deserved the award. He noted that she is good and an amazing artist.

Joeboy also dared Davido’s fans to get angry over his comment about Tyla, adding that she is someone he would like to collaborate with someday.

Joeboy speaks about Davido’s Grammy loss

Speaking further, Joeboy noted that he had been rooting 100% for Davido to win the award. However, fans were not pleased with his comment.

Joeboy shares plan to have a collabration with Tyla. Photo credit@joeboy

Some people came after him in the comment section of the video and claimed that Davido’s team might react to what he said. Others mocked the music star's career and asked when he last released a song.

Nigerians who have won Grammy Awards before

Recall that some Nigerians have won Grammy Awards more than once during their careers.

Singer Tems has won the Grammy twice. She first won in 2023 for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her feature on “Wait for U.” She won her second award for Best African Music Performance for “Love Me Jeje” at the 67th Grammy Awards in February 2025.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has also won a Grammy Award during the course of his career.

Joeboy's clip spurs reactions online

Read some reactions below:

@oreoluwaa_herself commented:

"Fr she really deserved the award let’s leave sentiment aside."

@robertsamuel2205 reacted:

"See this one wey still be upcoming for how many years."

@labsonconsultant stated:

"That Camp go unfollow Joe boy this nigh."

@misterfrosh wrote:

"Before you come for Joeboy e no send una papa."

@_cherii_coco said:

"Joeboy condemn don talk. Tyla deserves the award that girl is good."

@godwin_chukwuma_afamefuna wrote:

"This one career don go na why e dey yarn rubbish, baddesrT is coming."

