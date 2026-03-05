The FG has announced that recruitment for Batch B beneficiaries of its YEIDEP

The programme is opened for Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 50 nationwide

Selected participants will get an opportunity to access economic empowerment support

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The federal government has announced that recruitment for Batch B beneficiaries of the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) will commence nationwide on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The announcement was made in a statement by the programme’s Coordinator-General, Kennedy Iyere, who urged eligible Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 50 to participate in the exercise.

FG urges youths to participate in YEIDEP Batch B recruitment exercise. Photo: FMYD

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, the recruitment will take place across the country except in Kano State, where the process will be supervised by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf through a newly established Kano State YEIDEP Steering Committee tasked with coordinating the recruitment of beneficiaries within the state.

What to know about YEIDEP Batch B recruitment

Organisers explained that unlike the Batch A phase, which relied on an online registration portal for data capture and bank account processing, Batch B applicants are required to visit designated partner banks physically to open a YEIDEP bank account as part of the registration process.

They stressed that opening the YEIDEP bank account remains the only valid means of becoming a recognised participant and potential beneficiary of the programme.

Applicants were also advised that the registration process is free of charge and urged to report any request for payment by bank officials or intermediaries.

The organisers further clarified that individuals who successfully registered during Batch A and already possess confirmed YEIDEP bank accounts are not eligible to participate in the new recruitment phase.

However, those who registered during Batch A but did not receive confirmed accounts were encouraged to take part in the Batch B exercise.

Participants were also warned against multiple registrations, noting that anyone found engaging in duplicate applications would be automatically disqualified, BusinessDay reports.

List of authorised banks for registration

The authorised partner banks for the recruitment exercise include:

Fidelity Bank

Keystone Bank

Alpha Morgan Bank

Wema Bank

Union Bank of Nigeria

Guaranty Trust Bank

Zenith Bank

Access Bank

United Bank for Africa (UBA)

Ecobank

Lotus Bank

FG says YEIDEP will empower youths with startup support. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What YEIDEP programme aims to achieve

The Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme is a national youth economic inclusion initiative coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in collaboration with the Youths Off The Street Initiative and supported by development partners.

According to organisers, the programme seeks to address youth unemployment, poverty, and vulnerability to radicalisation by promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities among young Nigerians.

The scheme also seeks to empower Nigerians with up to N500,000 to for businesses in selected sectors

Visit the YEIDEP website yeidep.org on your mobile device or computer ro apply.

FG announces NJFP 2.0

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government extended the application deadline for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0.

The initiative allows young Nigerians to receive a monthly stipend of N150,000 while gaining practical workplace experience.

Applicants start by filling out an online form on the NJFP 2.0 portal, where submissions are automatically assessed based on the programme’s eligibility requirements.

Source: Legit.ng