Popular Nigerian reality show star, Nina, has finally unveiled her behind after being open about undergoing BBL surgery

The young lady shared photos of her backside on her Instagram page as fans gushed over how nice it looked

However, Nollywood actor Ugezu had a contrary opinion and said that real men will not find it attractive

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija star, Nina, has finally unveiled her post-surgery body after being open about going under the knife to get a bigger backside.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the reality star shared photos of herself wearing a fitted romper as she put her backside on display.

It wasn’t long before fans of the young lady took to her comment section to fawn over her and praise her for getting her body done.

Actor Ugezu reacts to Nina's post-surgery behind photos. Photos: @ugezujugezu, @nina_ivy

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

See the snaps below:

Nigerians react to Nina's new photo

A number of them even hailed her for being confident enough to be open about her journey and even tagging her doctor.

Read some of their comments below:

Rozchiz_collections:

"Now this is how we do it ... we do bbl and tag our dr with our full chest."

Mcmakopolo1:

"Awwwww e choke abi e no choke our yansh is here."

Victoriaansa:

"Very nice and natural."

Blackgirlayo:

"See body but brother idris wey don do his own since didn’t see anything to post."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Actor Ugezu speaks on Nina's post-surgery body

However, veteran Nollywood actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu, had an entirely different opinion and he made his feelings known in the comment section.

According to him, seeing as it was already common knowledge that her bigger behind was gotten through surgery, real men will not be attracted.

In his words:

“Knowing full well that the ifenwa is not the real thing, real men will not be attracted.”

Nigerians react to Ugezu’s comment

The actor’s reaction to Nina’s photos later went viral on social media and led to series of interesting comments. Read some of them below:

Onlychefhalima:

"But she’s married so the husband might like it, uncle didn’t lie sha but since she’s married and her husband supports, it’s good for her."

Fab_deee:

"She’s a married woman!! Wetin concern her and real men? She already has the one that supported her decision to do surgery‍♀️."

Andyblayz:

"This man lied! Once it’s nyash! Men don’t care whether it’s surgery nyash or not! As long as it’s nyash and has center pattin! Dazzol."

Interesting.

Businesswoman drags Nina for undergoing surgery

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Nina, recently faced some heat from a business partner, Mavs Herbals, after she opened up on social media about her plastic surgery journey.

It wasn’t long before a businesswoman, Mavs Herbals, took to social media to drag Nina and claim she had damaged her business with her recent move.

In a now-deleted online post, Mavs claimed Nina went for her surgery barely three weeks after getting paid to promote their organic body enhancement products.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit