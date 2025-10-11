A Nigerian woman living in Canada went to Walmart for the first time and was amazed at how big the store was, saying she couldn’t even walk through half of it because it was so huge

During her Walmart trip, the woman ended up spending $238 (about ₦348,265) on groceries and shared the full breakdown of what she bought on her TikTok page

After sharing her shopping experience, her video attracted attention from people all over social media who commented on her post, sharing tips about where to get cheaper grocerie

A Nigerian woman in Canada went shopping at Walmart and shared the amount she spent on groceries, flaunting them online.

She documented her experience in a video, which quickly attracted attention on social media, with people flooding the comment section to suggest alternative stores where she could find cheaper goods.

Nigerian woman in Canada goes shopping at Walmart Photo source: Tiktok/@thisisjessicaokah

Source: TikTok

Nigerian woman in Canada goes shopping at Walmart

In the video, she could be seen entering the store, showing its front while revealing just how large it was, noting that she hadn’t even walked through half of it due to its size.

She also revealed that most of the goods sold at the store start from $3 (₦4,389.90).

According to a post she made on her page, @thisisjessicaokah, via the popular social media platform TikTok, the woman documented her shopping experience at Walmart.

She mentioned that she never realized buying groceries could be so expensive and shared the amount she spent during the trip.

Her statement read in part:

"How come no one told me that buying groceries is now for rich people? How do they spend $238 on groceries from Walmart?"

"This was also my first time coming to Walmart."

"You know how when you move from Nigeria to a new country, whenever you want to buy something, you want to convert it to naira but this time I was actually converting it."

"One thing I noticed about the price is that it starts from $3."

"We ended up spending $238 (₦348,265.40)."

Woman living abroad goes to Walmart Photo source: Tiktok/@thisisjessicaokah

Source: TikTok

She also revealed the total amount she spent on groceries, adding that she wasn’t sure if she would return.

In the description of her post, she wrote:

"First time at Walmart too. How much do you spend on groceries? This is how much I spent as a Nigerian living in Canada."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Nigerian woman shops at Walmart

Gracey added:

"Walmart for body care and then freshco for groceries!."

Ena stressed:

"Welcome to canada. Groceries are for the rich."

Mummy’s bae wrote:

"Fresco is way cheaper."

Dammy B. shared:

"Try Freshco it’s much cheaper."

Adora said:

"Fresco is cheaper."

Tricia on top wrote:

"Food is so affordable in Uk, we are still here we will see you again."

PEACE wrote:

"welcome to Canada."

lifewithyetty_ shared:

"Superstore seem more affordable."

savory_bites_by_Dami added:

"Try FreshCo, no frills and independent grocery store."

Maple Mama Diary mentioned:

"This Walmart looks farmiliar is this Kitchener, try farmers market or download Flipp app, with the app you are able to compare prices and you can match somethings with competitors price. So if another store sells cheaper you can buy that same thing in the store you are currently in for the cheaper price as long as you can show them the evidence of a cheaper price."

TheJaexo wrote:

"My friend also moved from the uk to Canada last month and she is always complaining about the prices of things, down to slippers that’s £1 in primak, she said it’s like 25$ (laugh wan kee me) God will help you all."

Naijballer stressed:

"Go to Asian stores for African groceries."

thesimplytoyosii shared:

"stock up on peppers oh everybody is doing it they said it's more expensive in winter."

ARCHITECT SHEDRACH noted:

"I design architectural building plans."

Queen Riere stressed:

"in st.Thomas ON food basic is the cheapest."

Adepeju | Small chops vendor shared:

"Welcome to Canada. Few tips that has helped me so far. Always check weekly flyers and price match at store that offer such service. Always buy body care products from Walmart or anywhere you find on sales. Dollarama for some home decor items. You can plan your meals according to weekly flyers depending on what you eat or need. @FRESH MEAT SUPPLIER IN ONTARIO has the best deals for protein supplies and Nigerian food items."

AdaNjika noted:

"Talk fast nah,should we japa to canada or kuku remain in our uk??? Cos i don dey pack bag o,but i go carry my aldi dey go."

wellington wrote:

"These people will always complain , never satisfied where ever they are , even in heaven they will complain - Awon ode."

Juvencio Sarmanho said:

"Oya Nigerian auntie don’t come to your no more welcoming."

Nigerian woman shops in US, shares video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady living in Canada crossed the border into the United States to buy groceries, noting that prices in the US were much cheaper than in Canada. During her shopping trip, she picked up items for herself and her friends, filling her car boot with groceries.

At checkout, she paid $175 (about N138,000), while the same items would have cost her around $500 (N394,000) if purchased in Canada. Her video of the shopping trip sparked reactions online, with viewers expressing amazement at the price difference and wishing they could shop across the border too.

Source: Legit.ng