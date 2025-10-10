Regina Daniels' birthday celebration has continued to make waves across social media platforms in the country

Music label boss Don Jazzy and Peter Okoye, 'Mr P,' also joined in the celebration as they made videos about Regina Daniels

The video of Don Jazzy and Peter Okoye celebrating Regina Daniels has also left fans and supporters celebrating the mother of two

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared an adorable video of Nigerian music giants Don Jazzy and Peter Okoye, 'Mr P,' celebrating her on her birthday.

The video captured Don Jazzy and Peter Okoye sending birthday wishes to Regina on her new age. A clip also showed the moment Peter sang the "Happy Birthday" song for the Nollywood actress.

Reacting to the video, Regina appreciated Don Jazzy and Peter Okoye as she wrote in the caption of the video:

"DON BABA J, muchhhh respect sir @donjazzy, MR P!!!!! Thank you so muchhhhh. This really made my day."

Legit.ng reported that Regina marked her birthday on October 10, 2025, and she did it in a way that had everyone talking.

The mother of two announced via her Instagram page that she would give 10 lucky fans N1 million each as part of her special day celebration.

Regina described this year’s birthday as a special one, saying she hadn’t felt this much excitement about celebrating in the last six years.

The video of Don Jazzy and Peter Okoye celebrating Regina Daniels on her birthday is below:

Reactions as music stars celebrate Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that followed the video. Read them below:

ifediora_joyce said:

"A king celebrating a queen. A queen as Regina sure deserves a love like this that reflects the love she shares with everyone around her Star gurrrll."

marvinkitchen_ng wrote"

"This Man is just special really!"

onyekwere674 commented:

"Happy birthday gorgeous lady with a water soft yansh …. Buh your heart is softer … live and excel in all ramifications of your life Amen."

int_blaqmc said:

"Even baba the use filter happy birthday dear."

judynwaoma said:

"More excellent years to you @regina.daniels . May God continue to keep, bless, guide, guard and uphold you.Amen! Remain blessed Nwaoma!"

ifediora_joyce said:

"Awww Donjazzy is definitely a people’s man, so sweet humble and kind God bless you @donjazzy Happy birthday again Regae baby."

luxella7890 commented:

"Awww from a sweet soul to another sweet soul @regina.daniels God bless your new age once again. You shall never know sorrow in your life."

gazzannekidsclothing said:

"You, no be small person nahhh btw, location for tonight biko??? Kam bia chinyie."

charming_angel624 reacted:

"Thank you so much sir don jazzy and sir Mr p for making my queen happy God bless you two in Jesus name amen."

Mercy Johnson celebrates Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Mercy Johnson returned online to celebrate her goddaughter, Regina Daniels.

Mercy shared a sweet post, where she expressed her love for Regina, mentioning her as one of her kids.

Regina, who turned 25 on October 10, 2025, has always been close to Mercy Johnson, from her childhood days, and they have a beautiful relationship.

