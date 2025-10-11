A Nigerian lady said there was a day she wanted to go to work, but she discovered that she had no money for transportation

She was thinking that she was financially stranded, and she even called her brother to help with money to use as transport

However, when she searched the pockets of two of her clothes, she discovered money in them, which was enough to take her to work

A Nigerian lady who was about to go to work shared a video narrating how she thought she was financially stranded.

According to the lady, she thought there was no money at home, so she was going to walk to work.

The lady said she discovered money in her pocket when she was broke. Photo credit: TikTok/@thegirleshop.

Source: TikTok

In her video, which she posted on TikTok, @thegirleshop said she did not know she had money.

She even called her brother to ask for money to enable her to go to work, not knowing she had money somewhere at home.

She decided to search the pockets of two of her clothes, and she discovered money in them.

The lady said it was an instant miracle because she did not know she had N700, which was enough to take her to work.

Her words:

"I just experienced an instant miracle just now. What God cannot do does not exist. Na me know watin I Dey talk."

The lady said she got an instant miracle. Photo credit: TikTok/@thegirleshop.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows what she found in her pockets

@fave said:

"The fact you gave the testimony more is coming."

@Nessa said:

"E don do me before.... Omor the way you go happy ehhh."

@Dinma said:

"Who never broke finish before no go understand."

@Milespennyworth said:

"Some might say it’s too small….It’s not even about the 700 naria, it’s how it came in at the right time."

@Signout packages in uniben said:

"If e reach ur turn wait make e reach 2m before you testify."

@Clarachukwu said:

"If na me be God ehh, as you don dey grateful untop #700 ...na to just wire you 700m from the Heavenly Bank."

@C.N. IZUNDU said:

"But not having transport fare to go to work means you don’t get paid enough."

@darkskinnedfaith said:

"For this country wey be say if the testimony no big it's not valid, I'm really happy to hear."

@Pweeshythrift said:

"I won't keep back this testimony oo.. I saw this same amount (#700) this morning in my pocket when listening to Nsppd, cause I was thinking of tomorrow's transportation. I even talk say this small money. I no know say person dey here dey dey thank God for the same amount."

Lady gets exposed after fake testimony

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who was exposed after giving a fake testimony about acquiring a house at Ebuka Obi’s church has broken her silence.

She shared why she gave such testimony and confirmed that she didn’t own the luxurious house.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s fresh revelation concerning the fake testimony.

Source: Legit.ng