Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has shared one of the things she does not like to do even though her profession demands it

The All Over crooner recently shared some beautiful photos of herself in a plane as she flies out of the country

The singer's fans and colleagues were more impressed by her lovely photos as they took to her comment section to gush over her

While many people dream of flying from one country to another, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage does not seem to fancy it. The mother of one recently revealed that she is always flying and she doesn't like it.

Tiwa Savage shares some photos of herself from the plane. Photos: @tiwasavage

A video of the cockpit

Tiwa then proceeded to tell her fans that the pilot of her plane invited her to the cockpit to watch how they fly a plane. According to her, she was supposed to help too.

The singer who seemed to be too scared to help was only able to record a video.

Tiwa, however, did not fail to show how stunning she looked as she shared sweet photos of herself.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left for the video:

Reactions trail Tiwa's post

teflonzincfence:

"Same here a can’t manage it. be safe."

nouraboulela:

"Me too I’m extremely phobic."

_ana.stasii__:

"Queen Teee."

sus.anna6:

"My boss lady."

trev_macauley:

"Beaut."

admprojects:

"Stunning lady."

natashbankz_:

"I love you so much."

ebay.kada:

"Momma savage."

unicalupdated:

"My love."

