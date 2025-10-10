President Donald Trump of the United States' proposal to deport non-citizens of Burkina Faso has been rejected by the military authority of the West African country

Burkina Faso has said that it rejected the proposal of President Donald Trump of the United States to accept deportees from America into the West African nation.

The United States is asking the West African country to accept some non-citizens it expelled, in addition to its own Burkinabe. Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, Burkina Faso's foreign minister, announced the development on national television on Thursday, October 9.

Why Burkina Faso rejects Trump's proposal

According to the foreign minister, Burkina Faso considered the proposal as an indecent one, and it was "totally contrary to the value of dignity, which is part of the very essence of the vision of Capt. Ibrahim Traoré.” He disclosed this while referring to the country's military leader.

The minister's comment came a few hours after the U.S. Embassy in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, suspended visa services for residents in the West African country. Applicants have been redirected to its embassy in Togo, a neighbouring country. The embassy did not give a reason for the development.

Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré cited a U.S. diplomatic note that alleged that Burkinabe nationals have not been complying with the rules of visa usage, saying such a claim was only a “pressure tactic”. He added that Burkina Faso is not a land of deportation but one of "dignity".

