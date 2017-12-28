Why did Pastor Chris Oyakhilome divorce his now ex-wife Anita?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, a Nigerian clergyman and accomplished author, is renowned as the founder of the mega church Christ Embassy. He was married to Anita Oyakhilome, and their union bore two children. Their divorce has left many curious about the circumstances that led to this separation. What is the untold story behind Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's divorce?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his ex-wife Anita. Photo: @Rev Chris Oyakhilome, @Pastor Chris (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is renowned for orchestrating massive crusades, some of which have drawn crowds exceeding one million attendees. Through his ministry, he has successfully established a global presence, spreading his message of faith, healing, and prosperity to people across continents. Here is everything you need to know about his marriage life.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's divorce story

Anita and Chris Oyakhilome's journey began during their college years. Anita was a university student when she encountered Chris, who was already serving as a pastor at the Believers Loveworld campus fellowship in the 1980s.

Within this fellowship, Anita underwent a profound spiritual transformation, embracing her new identity as a born-again Christian. In 1991, Anita and Chris exchanged vows in Lagos, but their marriage, unfortunately, was short-lived, as they parted ways in 2014.

Why did pastor Chris divorce his wife?

Reports about a possible divorce between the two famous pastors began coming out on the 28th of May, 2014. At the time, members of the Christ Embassy Church started to worry when the renowned couple stopped attending events together. Anita had not been in the pastor's presence for almost one year.

Throughout their marriage, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome predominantly resided in Nigeria, while his now ex-wife lived in the United Kingdom for most of the year.

According to him, Anita did not have his vision of the church. He did not like that she kept communicating with friends who encouraged her to see the worst in him and his church. He also added that he did not need to be around people who did not believe in him and his church.

Anita addressed her divorce, and this is what she said in her blog:

It has been brought to my attention that there are persistent rumours and misinformation about my marital status being circulated, and I would like to address certain reconciliation rumours with this statement.

Further to the formal notification of the dissolution of marriage made by my Solicitors earlier this year, please note that this has not changed; and I am no longer a part of Christ Embassy aka Believer's Loveworld or any such organisation in any capacity.

I am reiterating this to ensure that no one is misled by the false rumours or unfounded statements that show up and are spread from time to time on the Internet. Any additional statement concerning me will be issued by my Solicitors, who are my legal representatives, so please do not be deceived.

Is Pastor Chris' ex-wife a Nigerian?

Anita Oyakhilome is not a Nigerian. She has Swiss roots and currently resides in the United Kingdom.

Who is the husband of Anita now?

Following her divorce, Anita moved forward with her life but chose not to remarry. She has maintained a private lifestyle. Currently, she is pursuing a career as a counsellor and integrated life solution therapist, employing diverse therapeutic techniques in her practice.

Anita's professional focus lies in counselling individuals who grapple with issues such as stress, abuse, bereavement, anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, loneliness, trauma, and a lack of energy or motivation.

Her extensive experience spans over two decades, during which she has held various supportive roles, both paid and voluntary, serving communities, families, and individuals.

Who is the wife of Pastor Chris now?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome did not remarry. He is devoting his full dedication to his role within Christ Embassy. His steadfast commitment to the ministry continues to serve as a profound source of inspiration as he ministers, imparts teachings, and offers healing to thousands of individuals.

Does Pastor Chris have a child?

Chris has two daughters with his ex-wife Anita Oyakhilome. They Carissa Sharon who was born in England on the 11th of August 1993. Sharon is a gospel musician. In 2018, Sharon got married to Phillip Frimpong, a Ghanaian man. The other child is Charlene Oyakhilome, who was born on the 14th of May 1995.

How old is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome?

As of 2023, the Nigerian pastor is 59 years old. He was born on 7 December 1963.

How old is Anita Oyakhilome?

Anita is 54 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 February 1969. She has authored two books, Thrive: Poems to Inspire and Empower You and Prayer and Healing Journal.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's divorce from his former wife, Anita Oyakhilome, was a significant and widely discussed event. The divorce became official in 2016, and both individuals have moved forward with their separate lives.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Brittany Galvin. She is a reality TV star, model, and entrepreneur from the United States.

She gained immense prominence following her appearance in the reality TV shows The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. She is also an Instagram celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng